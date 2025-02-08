BGF leader pledges cooperation with Thailand to tackle call-centre gangs

Lt Col Nay Maung Soe, deputy commander of the Border Guard Force (BGF) in Myawaddy, Kayin state, Myanmar, insists his forces are not standing idle in the fight against call-centre gangs. Speaking to reporters, he reaffirmed the BGF’s commitment to working with Thai authorities to combat the criminal networks operating along the border.
According to Nay Maung Soe, Chinese investors initially sought permission to operate in BGF-controlled areas without disclosing their true intentions. The BGF granted access with the goal of fostering economic development, improving local infrastructure, and creating jobs for the people of Kayin state. However, the rise of call-centre syndicates has since become a major challenge, one that the BGF cannot tackle alone without impacting local communities.
He emphasised that funds from Chinese businesses have been used to develop roads and bridges, improving residents’ quality of life. Despite this, the criminal activities linked to these operations have forced the BGF to take a measured approach to resolving the situation.
The BGF has been working with Myanmar’s government, diplomatic missions, and Thai authorities, Nay Maung Soe said, revealing that more than 2,000 victims of call-centre scams have already been rescued and repatriated, mostly to Thailand thanks to its proximity. He affirmed the BGF’s willingness to strengthen cooperation with Thai officials to dismantle these criminal networks.
Highlighting historical ties between the two nations, Nay Maung Soe called on Thailand to reconsider its policies on electricity and fuel supply to Myanmar, stressing that local populations are suffering. While the military is not making specific demands, he said, its primary concern is the well-being of civilians.
Most recently, the BGF rescued more than 100 foreign nationals, primarily Indonesians, from call-centre compounds. These people will soon be handed over to Thai authorities at the Mae Sot-Myawaddy border crossing, Bridge 2.
Because of the sensitive nature of operations, rescues are being conducted in small groups before victims are assembled for repatriation.