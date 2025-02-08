BGF leader pledges cooperation with Thailand to tackle call-centre gangs

Lt Col Nay Maung Soe, deputy commander of the Border Guard Force (BGF) in Myawaddy, Kayin state, Myanmar, insists his forces are not standing idle in the fight against call-centre gangs. Speaking to reporters, he reaffirmed the BGF’s commitment to working with Thai authorities to combat the criminal networks operating along the border.

According to Nay Maung Soe, Chinese investors initially sought permission to operate in BGF-controlled areas without disclosing their true intentions. The BGF granted access with the goal of fostering economic development, improving local infrastructure, and creating jobs for the people of Kayin state. However, the rise of call-centre syndicates has since become a major challenge, one that the BGF cannot tackle alone without impacting local communities.