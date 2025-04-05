Two more workers\' bodies found in collapsed building, more expected tonight

Search operation for missing persons continues at the collapsed State Audit Office building. As of Saturday (April 5, 2025), heavy machinery is being used alongside rescue efforts in Zones A, C, and D.
In the evening, rescue teams working in Zone B discovered two more bodies under the rubble. The bodies had deteriorated due to the prolonged period since the collapse.
Officials from Ruamkatanyu Foundation reported that today’s recovery efforts are making progress, particularly in Zones A and B, where bodies could not be retrieved in the past three days.
The Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team has joined to assess the depth of the operation.
Ekwaranyu Amrapal, Assistant Secretary to the Governor of Bangkok and Bangkok’s Spokesperson, revealed that they are now drilling the building and moving a backhoe from Zone A to Zone B. By around 10pm, the backhoe will begin clearing Zone C, which is connected to the parking garage, as there is a possibility of finding bodies of those who attempted to flee.
Yesterday, at 2.30am, a report indicated that a body was found in Zone B rubble, though it was presumed to be deceased. The exact number of bodies still remains unconfirmed. The team is also considering a new plan for the search after K9 dogs alerted to possible human remains. The goal for Zone C is to clear as much as possible by 10pm tonight.