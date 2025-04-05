Two more workers\' bodies found in collapsed building, more expected tonight

Officials from Ruamkatanyu Foundation reported that today’s recovery efforts are making progress, particularly in Zones A and B, where bodies could not be retrieved in the past three days.

The Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team has joined to assess the depth of the operation.

Ekwaranyu Amrapal, Assistant Secretary to the Governor of Bangkok and Bangkok’s Spokesperson, revealed that they are now drilling the building and moving a backhoe from Zone A to Zone B. By around 10pm, the backhoe will begin clearing Zone C, which is connected to the parking garage, as there is a possibility of finding bodies of those who attempted to flee.