Homemade rocket contest sparks blaze, burning ten vehicles

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday (April 15, 2025), engulfing a row of cars parked in the middle of a rice field near Ban Khum Ngern in Khum Ngern Subdistrict, Mueang District, Yasothon Province.
The blaze spread rapidly and intensely, resulting in the destruction of 10 vehicles.
Initial investigations suggest that most of the vehicles belonged to rocket enthusiasts and visitors who had traveled to attend Yasothon’s Bang Fai Rocket Contest.
The cars were parked in a dry, grassy field filled with straw, creating an environment highly susceptible to fire.
Bang Fai is a traditional homemade rocket celebrated in the northeastern provinces of Thailand. The rockets, once made from bamboo and now often crafted from modern materials, were originally launched as part of rain-invoking rituals.
Authorities believe that during the event, a spark—possibly from one of the Bang Fai or another source—ignited the dry straw, which served as ideal fuel. The fire spread quickly and proved difficult to contain.
Dramatic footage and photos shared widely on social media showed intense red flames engulfing multiple vehicles, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky. The scene caused panic and alarm among festivalgoers.
It is believed that most vehicle owners were enjoying the rocket competition at the main festival grounds and were unaware of the unfolding disaster. By the time they were alerted and rushed back, their vehicles had already been consumed by flames, leaving them shocked and devastated.
Firefighters and emergency services were dispatched to the scene to battle the blaze. However, due to the vast, open nature of the field and strong winds, efforts to bring the fire under control were severely hindered.
As of now, the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.