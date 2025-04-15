Homemade rocket contest sparks blaze, burning ten vehicles

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday (April 15, 2025), engulfing a row of cars parked in the middle of a rice field near Ban Khum Ngern in Khum Ngern Subdistrict, Mueang District, Yasothon Province.

The blaze spread rapidly and intensely, resulting in the destruction of 10 vehicles.

Initial investigations suggest that most of the vehicles belonged to rocket enthusiasts and visitors who had traveled to attend Yasothon’s Bang Fai Rocket Contest.