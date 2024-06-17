Bung Fai rocket with 120kg of gunpowder slams into Isaan crowd

Thirty-eight people were injured when a homemade rocket went astray and ploughed into spectators during the annual Bun Bang Fai festival in Roi Et on Sunday.
The Bang Fai rocket exploded among the crowd at Wat Ban Srangbu in Tambon Phosi Sawang, Phothong district at 4.40pm.
The Phothong community Facebook page reported that 38 onlookers were injured – 34 men and four women. Six were rushed to Roi Et Hospital with severe injuries while the rest were allowed to return home after receiving first aid for minor injuries.
The missile that misfired was a Bung Fai Saen, the largest category of rockets with 120 kilograms of gunpowder.
Eyewitnesses said the Bung Fai went astray on launch and hit another launchpad before sheering away into the crowd and exploding among the terrified onlookers.
Witnesses said plastic shrapnel from the rocket tore through the clothing and flesh of victims.
Bung Fai are traditionally made of bamboo, but the modern-day rockets fired in competition are usually constructed from plastic pipes.