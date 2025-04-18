Nation Group welcomes Chinese media to share digital insights

Executives from the Nation Group emphasised that the key to media survival in today’s landscape lies in precise audience segmentation. The era of mass media production is no longer effective, as general news is readily accessible from numerous sources. To remain relevant, media outlets must focus on clearly defined target groups—whether in business, politics, technology, or health.

"People still seek clarity and in-depth information from credible experts, not just general content that’s widely available. Specialisation and deep-dive reporting are what will sustain media in an age where breaking news is everywhere," explained Veerasak.

Principles of Media in the Digital Era: Content, Presentation, and Platform

During the exchange, both parties discussed the evolving principles of media in the modern age. Veerasak noted that while the traditional media mantra was “Content is King,” in today’s world, content alone is no longer sufficient. With rapid technological advancements, it is equally important to focus on “Presentation is King”—the art of storytelling and how content is delivered. Once strong content and compelling storytelling are in place, selecting the right platform to reach the target audience is crucial to success.

Sharing Experiences Between the Two Countries

The Chinese media delegation shared that the media landscape in China also faces similar challenges. They expressed particular interest in how AI technology is being applied in the Thai media industry, as well as how ethical guidelines for AI usage are being established.

Veerasak explained that Thailand is the first country in ASEAN where the National Press Council has officially introduced an ethics framework for AI in media. This includes guidelines for before, during, and after the use of AI, along with clearly defined responsibilities in the event of errors.



