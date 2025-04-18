Nation Group welcomes Chinese media to share digital insights

The Chinese media delegation’s visit to Nation Group was part of an official trip to Thailand under a cooperation program with the Thai Journalists Association, held from April 18 to 22, 2025.
During the meeting, both parties exchanged views on the current landscape of the media industry in the digital era.
Nation Group executives shared their experiences on how traditional media outlets have adapted to the rapidly evolving technological landscape.
They also introduced the organisational structure of Nation Group's media outlets, which operate under the internal governance framework known as the Nation Way, and highlighted the use of AI technology for translating news into three languages across the group’s websites to expand its readership.
Veerasak noted that the major transformation in the media industry over the past several years has been driven by two key factors: the rapid advancement of communication technologies and the shift in consumer behaviour.
He particularly emphasized changes since 2014, when social media platforms like Facebook began offering live broadcasting features. This development challenged the traditional strength of television news media in delivering real-time updates.
As speed in reporting—once a major advantage of TV and traditional outlets—was undermined, and consumers increasingly accessed news from anywhere without needing to buy newspapers, both print and television media were forced to adapt and transform themselves to better reach their audiences.
Adapting Through Clear Audience Segmentation
Executives from the Nation Group emphasised that the key to media survival in today’s landscape lies in precise audience segmentation. The era of mass media production is no longer effective, as general news is readily accessible from numerous sources. To remain relevant, media outlets must focus on clearly defined target groups—whether in business, politics, technology, or health.
"People still seek clarity and in-depth information from credible experts, not just general content that’s widely available. Specialisation and deep-dive reporting are what will sustain media in an age where breaking news is everywhere," explained Veerasak.
Principles of Media in the Digital Era: Content, Presentation, and Platform
During the exchange, both parties discussed the evolving principles of media in the modern age. Veerasak noted that while the traditional media mantra was “Content is King,” in today’s world, content alone is no longer sufficient. With rapid technological advancements, it is equally important to focus on “Presentation is King”—the art of storytelling and how content is delivered. Once strong content and compelling storytelling are in place, selecting the right platform to reach the target audience is crucial to success.
Sharing Experiences Between the Two Countries
The Chinese media delegation shared that the media landscape in China also faces similar challenges. They expressed particular interest in how AI technology is being applied in the Thai media industry, as well as how ethical guidelines for AI usage are being established.
Veerasak explained that Thailand is the first country in ASEAN where the National Press Council has officially introduced an ethics framework for AI in media. This includes guidelines for before, during, and after the use of AI, along with clearly defined responsibilities in the event of errors.