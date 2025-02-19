Thaksin and global experts to discuss AI and future investments

Mark your calendar for an exclusive event next month that will define the future of business and investment opportunities in a world driven by artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Co-organised by Nation Group and MFC Asset Management Plc, the seminar and gala dinner titled “The World's Next Opportunities and Beyond” is scheduled for March 14 at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre, CentralWorld, Bangkok.
The event will bring together leading technology and investment leaders from around the world to exchange visions and insights on business opportunities in the AI era and future investments.
Keynote speaker Chris Bradley, senior partner at McKinsey & Company, will lead the panel of distinguished speakers including Alex Blania, co-creator of World Network; Patrick Walujo, co-founder and managing partner at The Northstar Group; Elaine Wu, managing director and head of APAC investment at BlackRock, and Thaksin Shinawatra, former prime minister of Thailand.
“This seminar presents an important opportunity to explore perspectives and ideas from global leaders with expertise in various fields, ranging from AI technology, investment, business development, to national policies,” said the organiser.
“Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to network with leaders from various industries in a friendly yet professional atmosphere, complemented by live music performances throughout the event,” it added.