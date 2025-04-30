AI-powered pool management takes centre stage at Architect'68"

This innovation bridges technology with architectural design, offering intelligent solutions for modern properties while reducing maintenance costs and environmental impact."
The future of swimming pool management is taking centre stage at this year's Architect'68 exhibition, where technological innovation meets practical design solutions. Running from April 29 to May 4, 2025, at IMPACT Challenger Hall in Muang Thong Thani, the event showcases advancements reshaping how we interact with recreational water spaces.
AI-Powered Water Management
Among the technological highlights at the exhibition is J.D. Pools' integration of artificial intelligence into swimming pool systems. Their Smart AI Technology represents a significant shift from traditional pool maintenance approaches to data-driven, automated solutions prioritising efficiency and user experience.
The core of this innovation lies in the intelligent monitoring systems that provide real-time water quality analysis through mobile applications. This technology allows pool owners to access crucial data remotely, eliminating the guesswork traditionally associated with pool maintenance.
"Smart pools are no longer just a luxury concept but an essential component of modern property development," notes Thanusak Phungdet, Chairman and Managing Director of J.D. Pools. "The intelligence behind these systems helps optimise resource usage while ensuring consistent water quality."
Mobile Integration for Enhanced User Experience
The significance of this technology extends beyond mere convenience. The JD Smart Life mobile application (compatible with both ios and Android) transforms smartphones into comprehensive pool management tools. Users can monitor water chemistry parameters, control lighting systems, and manage filtration cycles—all from a single interface.
This level of integration represents a meaningful advancement for architects and designers who increasingly need to incorporate smart home technologies into their projects. The ability to offer clients sophisticated pool systems that require minimal maintenance intervention has become a valuable selling point in property development.
Sustainability Through Technological Innovation
Beyond user convenience, the AI systems on display at Architect'68 demonstrate how technology can contribute to sustainability in recreational water management. Intelligent chlorination systems optimise chemical usage based on actual need rather than predetermined schedules, reducing unnecessary chemical consumption.
Additionally, advanced filtration technologies and automated covers work together to conserve energy by maintaining water temperature and reducing heating requirements. These technological solutions align well with the growing emphasis on sustainable building practices in contemporary architecture.
The Intersection of Design and Technology
What makes this year's technological showcase particularly relevant for the architecture community is how seamlessly these systems integrate with design considerations. Modern pool technology no longer demands compromise on aesthetic values—instead, it enhances design possibilities through sleeker equipment profiles and customizable features.
Architect'68 provides a platform for professionals to explore how these technological advancements can be incorporated into projects without sacrificing design integrity. The exhibition highlights how AI and smart systems can operate behind the scenes while preserving the visual and experiential qualities that architects prioritise.
As Thailand's tourism and property development sectors continue to grow, the convergence of intelligent pool management systems with thoughtful architectural design represents an important development for industry professionals attending Architect'68 this year.