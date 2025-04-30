AI-powered pool management takes centre stage at Architect'68"

This innovation bridges technology with architectural design, offering intelligent solutions for modern properties while reducing maintenance costs and environmental impact."

The future of swimming pool management is taking centre stage at this year's Architect'68 exhibition, where technological innovation meets practical design solutions. Running from April 29 to May 4, 2025, at IMPACT Challenger Hall in Muang Thong Thani, the event showcases advancements reshaping how we interact with recreational water spaces.

AI-Powered Water Management

Among the technological highlights at the exhibition is J.D. Pools' integration of artificial intelligence into swimming pool systems. Their Smart AI Technology represents a significant shift from traditional pool maintenance approaches to data-driven, automated solutions prioritising efficiency and user experience.

The core of this innovation lies in the intelligent monitoring systems that provide real-time water quality analysis through mobile applications. This technology allows pool owners to access crucial data remotely, eliminating the guesswork traditionally associated with pool maintenance.

"Smart pools are no longer just a luxury concept but an essential component of modern property development," notes Thanusak Phungdet, Chairman and Managing Director of J.D. Pools. "The intelligence behind these systems helps optimise resource usage while ensuring consistent water quality."