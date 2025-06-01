Welfare Benefits Reduced by an Estimated 300 B. Yen in 2013-2018

In a document, the ministry estimated the fiscal effect of the first standard amount cut at around 15 billion yen in fiscal 2013, the second cut at some 26 billion yen in fiscal 2014 and the third cut also at about 26 billion yen in fiscal 2015. As a result, welfare benefit reductions on a government budget basis for fiscal 2013 to fiscal 2015 amounted to 15 billion yen, 41 billion yen and 67 billion yen, respectively.



The ministry has not made an estimate for fiscal 2016 and beyond, but a reduction of the same scale as in fiscal 2015 continued because there was no big change in the number of recipients. As a new standard amount revision was implemented in October 2018, Jiji Press estimated the reduction at 33.5 billion yen for fiscal 2018, half of the 67 billion yen for fiscal 2015, bringing the overall total reduction amount to more than 290 billion yen.