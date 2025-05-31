Japan, US agree to deepen cyber cooperation

In their meeting, Nakatani explained to Hegseth that Japan's parliament recently passed a law to introduce active cyberdefense designed to prevent serious cyberattacks.

The defence chiefs agreed to accelerate detailed coordination after the two countries in March confirmed the start of work to transform US Forces Japan into a joint force headquarters, as part of efforts to improve the command and control coordination between the Japanese Self-Defence Forces and the US military.



Nakatani also asked for measures to prevent a recurrence of incidents and accidents involving US military personnel in Japan.