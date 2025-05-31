Japan, US agree to deepen cyber cooperation

Meeting in Singapore, Nakatani and Hegseth confirmed that they will work together in aligning the strategic priorities of Japan and the United States, as the administration of US President Donald Trump prepares the 2025 National Defense Strategy, the first of its kind since the one compiled in 2022 by the administration of former President Joe Biden.
Hegseth has ordered the new strategy to be submitted by the end of August.
According to the Japanese Defence Ministry, the two countries are expected to share their recognition of regional situations as well as priorities in the development of Japan's defence capabilities.
In their meeting, Nakatani explained to Hegseth that Japan's parliament recently passed a law to introduce active cyberdefense designed to prevent serious cyberattacks.
The defence chiefs agreed to accelerate detailed coordination after the two countries in March confirmed the start of work to transform US Forces Japan into a joint force headquarters, as part of efforts to improve the command and control coordination between the Japanese Self-Defence Forces and the US military.
Nakatani also asked for measures to prevent a recurrence of incidents and accidents involving US military personnel in Japan.
Asked whether an increase in Japan's defence spending was discussed, Nakatani said at a press conference after the meeting with Hegseth that he would refrain from explaining specific remarks made during the talks.
"What is important is the content of defence capability," he said. It is important for Japan to make decisions based on its discretion and responsibility, he added.
Nakatani and Hegseth talked about holding a so-called two-plus-two meeting of the two countries' defence and foreign ministers at an early date, but failed to decide on a specific schedule.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]