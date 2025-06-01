BOI pushes forward with international roadshows in US, Japan, Taiwan

As for the investment outlook for the second half of 2025, he noted that opportunities for continued growth remain strong despite global uncertainties.

In the first quarter of this year alone, investment promotion applications exceeded 400 billion baht. Changing trade and investment dynamics have prompted a significant restructuring of global supply chains, increasing opportunities for investment migration into ASEAN, he said.

The remaining investment this year is expected to maintain momentum due to global supply chain restructuring, particularly in key sectors such as digital technology, data centres, and cloud services, which are critical foundations for the artificial intelligence (AI) era.

The advanced electronics and semiconductor industries, including printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, continue to expand in Thailand. Over the past two years, investment in this sector has surpassed 200 billion baht.

Regarding the automotive industry, Narit acknowledged that while the market has yet to fully recover, certain segments continue to grow.

Hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales have risen, alongside battery electric vehicles, prompting continuous investment expansion by Japanese and Chinese manufacturers. Battery and automotive component investments have followed suit.