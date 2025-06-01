BOI pushes forward with international roadshows in US, Japan, Taiwan

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the BOI, stated that the roadshow will focus on the country’s key target industries, including digital technology and semiconductors.
The initiative will commence in June 2025, with BOI representatives travelling to Taiwan to engage with technology investors. This will be followed by a visit to Japan in August 2025 to meet Japanese investors, and the final leg of the roadshow will take place in the United States in September 2025.
Our trip to the US in September will allow us to continue discussions with investors. Earlier this year, after Songkran, we met with major investors and leading business associations, particularly in the semiconductor sector, he explained.
He added that all stakeholders unanimously agree that the supply chain for the industry is extensive and unlikely to shrink. The US remains reliant on external supply chains, and ASEAN is an increasingly vital region in this regard.
Narit further stated that Thailand is well-positioned to support investment in the semiconductor industry and could play a more significant role than at present. The country has the potential to become an essential part of the US investors’ supply chain, which would help sustain continuous investment in Thailand.
As for the investment outlook for the second half of 2025, he noted that opportunities for continued growth remain strong despite global uncertainties.
In the first quarter of this year alone, investment promotion applications exceeded 400 billion baht. Changing trade and investment dynamics have prompted a significant restructuring of global supply chains, increasing opportunities for investment migration into ASEAN, he said.
The remaining investment this year is expected to maintain momentum due to global supply chain restructuring, particularly in key sectors such as digital technology, data centres, and cloud services, which are critical foundations for the artificial intelligence (AI) era.
The advanced electronics and semiconductor industries, including printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, continue to expand in Thailand. Over the past two years, investment in this sector has surpassed 200 billion baht.
Regarding the automotive industry, Narit acknowledged that while the market has yet to fully recover, certain segments continue to grow.
Hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales have risen, alongside battery electric vehicles, prompting continuous investment expansion by Japanese and Chinese manufacturers. Battery and automotive component investments have followed suit.