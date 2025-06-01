Japan, US, Australia, Philippines express concern over China

In a joint statement released after their meeting in Singapore on Saturday, the defence leaders also said they concurred on the importance of regularly convening meetings at the ministerial level to reinforce cooperation and coordination among the four countries.



The four are Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles and Philippine Secretary of National Defence Gilberto Teodoro.



The defence chiefs confirmed the importance of information sharing in the South China Sea and the Indo-Pacific region. They welcomed the start of discussions on an information protection agreement between Japan and the Philippines following a summit meeting between the two countries in April.