Ceremony marks 60 yrs since Niigata Minamata Disease recognition

At the ceremony, held on Saturday, about 300 people observed a moment of silence for the victims. The participants included patients, bereaved families, Environment Minister Keiichiro Asao and representatives from chemical maker Showa Denko K.K., currently Resonac Holdings Corp., the operator of the plant that was the source of the pollution.

It was the first time in 10 years for an environment minister to attend the ceremony.



"Niigata Minamata disease is not over yet," Eiichi Minagawa, 81, the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit filed by uncertified patients against the government and the plant operator company, said in an address.



Noting that the plaintiffs are ageing, Minagawa said, "We sincerely hope that (the lawsuit) will be settled while we are still alive and can walk."