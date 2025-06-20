New law: International permits not accepted for temporary driver\'s license

A source from the Ministry of Transport has revealed that the Department of Land Transport (DLT) is currently in the process of gathering public feedback on a draft announcement concerning new guidelines for the training and fitness testing of applicants seeking a driver’s license or a license renewal.

This draft aims to amend the existing rules to enhance the process for both obtaining and renewing driving licenses.

The DLT stated that the rationale behind the revised draft is to improve the current regulations in line with international standards and to ensure the process is more suited to the current situation.