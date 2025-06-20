New law: International permits not accepted for temporary driver's license

The Department of Land Transport has drafted new regulations stating that international driving permits can no longer be used as proof for obtaining a temporary driver’s license. Foreign nationals will now be required to pass a written test to qualify for the license.

A source from the Ministry of Transport has revealed that the Department of Land Transport (DLT) is currently in the process of gathering public feedback on a draft announcement concerning new guidelines for the training and fitness testing of applicants seeking a driver’s license or a license renewal. 

This draft aims to amend the existing rules to enhance the process for both obtaining and renewing driving licenses.

The DLT stated that the rationale behind the revised draft is to improve the current regulations in line with international standards and to ensure the process is more suited to the current situation. 

The new rules will also address the specific conditions for foreign nationals seeking to obtain or renew their Thai driving licenses, as per the existing 2022 regulations.

The key provisions of the draft announcement include:

  • Temporary driver’s license: Applicants cannot use an international driving permit as evidence for obtaining a temporary driver’s license.
  • Foreign nationals seeking temporary licenses: If a foreign applicant uses a valid foreign driver’s license for the same vehicle type, they will still be required to take the written test (previously exempted from the written and driving tests). The license will remain valid for two years, as before.
  • The use of a foreign-issued driver’s license, which is still valid, or an international driving permit under agreements to which Thailand is a party, will no longer be accepted as evidence for obtaining a personal driver’s license. The validity of the personal driver’s license has been extended from two years to five years. This applies to cases where the applicant has previously held a temporary personal driver’s license that has expired. 

Other provisions in the draft remain consistent with the DLT's 2022 announcement and its amendments.
 

