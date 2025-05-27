Drunk taxi driver crashes into Government House fence

At 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday (May 27), police officers from Dusit Police Station received a report that a taxi had crashed into the fence of the Government House on Phitsanulok Road, Dusit District, Bangkok.
At the scene, authorities found a green-yellow taxi with a Bangkok license plate had collided with and damaged the Government House fence, knocking it down.
The driver was identified as Siwasit (last name withheld), aged 59. No illegal items were found during the search, but police detected a strong smell of alcohol and signs of intoxication during questioning. The driver admitted to drinking.
A breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol level of 195 milligrams per 100 milliliters, which exceeds the legal limit. The driver was taken into custody at Dusit Police Station and charged accordingly under the law.