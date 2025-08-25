Heavy rain and flooding forecast due to approaching typhoon

HA NOI — Floods are forecast to hit rivers from Thanh Hoa to Hue from now until Thursday due to Typhoon Kajiki, the fifth one this year, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.

The typhoon is strengthening and moving very quickly, with a speed of about 25km per hour, towards Vietnam's central region.

The area from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri will likely see heavy rain, with rainfall of 150-300mm, and in some places reaching over 600mm.

Water in the Ca (Nghe An), Ngan Sau, Ngan Pho and La rivers in Ha Tinh, as well as the Gianh, Kien Giang, and Thach Han rivers in Quang Tri, have hit alert levels two and three.

Flash floods and landslides may occur in mountainous areas from Thanh Hoá to Hue.

Detailed information is provided on the Department of Hydrometeorology website at https://luquetsatlo.nchmf.gov.vn.

The Ministry of National Defence has assigned more than 346,200 officers and soldiers, along with 8,200 vehicles of all kinds, to get ready to cope with the typhoon.

Border Guards of provinces and cities from Quang Ninh to Khanh Hoa have provided notifications and guidance to more than 59,600 vehicles and about 248,820 people on the developments and direction of the typhoon, so that they can move to avoid the effects of the storm and evacuate from dangerous areas.