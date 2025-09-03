Ex-military doctor arrested for injecting fake "flu vaccine" to soldiers

Police, in coordination with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), arrested Lieutenant Jinnawat (surname withheld) under a military court warrant issued on May 30, 2025, on charges of "a public official committing or neglecting duties with fraudulent intent."
The arrest took place at a petrol station on King Kaew Road, Rajatewa Subdistrict, Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan.
During his time as a field doctor for the Thai military engineering company in South Sudan, Jinnawat deceived soldiers into receiving flu vaccinations, claiming it was an order from the commanding officer. He subsequently billed the company for the vaccine costs, amounting to US$5,800.
However, an investigation revealed that the substance Jinnawat administered was not a flu vaccine, but a cheaper alternative, leading to legal action.
NACC later found sufficient grounds to charge Jinnawat with neglecting or fraudulently carrying out his duties, prompting the court to issue an arrest warrant.
During questioning, Lieutenant Jinnawut denied the charges and refused to provide further statements. He was transferred to the Military Prosecutor’s Office for further legal proceedings.
The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The alleged offence is an individual act and is not related to the defendant’s unit.