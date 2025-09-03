Ex-military doctor arrested for injecting fake "flu vaccine" to soldiers

During his time as a field doctor for the Thai military engineering company in South Sudan, Jinnawat deceived soldiers into receiving flu vaccinations, claiming it was an order from the commanding officer. He subsequently billed the company for the vaccine costs, amounting to US$5,800.

However, an investigation revealed that the substance Jinnawat administered was not a flu vaccine, but a cheaper alternative, leading to legal action.

NACC later found sufficient grounds to charge Jinnawat with neglecting or fraudulently carrying out his duties, prompting the court to issue an arrest warrant.