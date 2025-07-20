The American doctor who helped shape Thai medicine

When Thailand opened its first medical college at Siriraj Hospital in 1890, one of the first people at the front of the classroom was not Thai—but he spoke the language better than most locals.

Dr. George Bradley McFarland, a US-born physician raised in Siam, became the first foreign lecturer at the new Faculty of Medicine. His work would go on to shape Thai medical education for decades.

Born in Bangkok in 1866 to American Presbyterian missionaries, McFarland grew up speaking Thai fluently. He later travelled to the United States, where he earned his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia.

Rather than staying abroad, he chose to return to Siam to serve the country he called home.

At a time when modern medicine was still new in Thailand, McFarland played a major role in developing the curriculum at Siriraj Hospital, which became the country’s first official medical school.

He taught in Thai, making complex medical terms understandable for students. He also helped build the first Thai-English medical dictionary, standardising scientific vocabulary that is still in use today.