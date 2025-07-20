The American doctor who helped shape Thai medicine

When Thailand opened its first medical college at Siriraj Hospital in 1890, one of the first people at the front of the classroom was not Thai—but he spoke the language better than most locals.
Dr. George Bradley McFarland, a US-born physician raised in Siam, became the first foreign lecturer at the new Faculty of Medicine. His work would go on to shape Thai medical education for decades.
Born in Bangkok in 1866 to American Presbyterian missionaries, McFarland grew up speaking Thai fluently. He later travelled to the United States, where he earned his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia.
Rather than staying abroad, he chose to return to Siam to serve the country he called home.
At a time when modern medicine was still new in Thailand, McFarland played a major role in developing the curriculum at Siriraj Hospital, which became the country’s first official medical school.
He taught in Thai, making complex medical terms understandable for students. He also helped build the first Thai-English medical dictionary, standardising scientific vocabulary that is still in use today.
McFarland’s contribution went beyond teaching. He was appointed director of Siriraj Hospital in 1921 and served until 1935. During that time, he pushed for improvements in public health and medical training, and supported the publication of Thai medical textbooks.
His deep understanding of both Western science and Thai culture allowed him to bridge gaps that no one else could.
Outside of medicine, McFarland was also known for his work in language, publishing, and education. He helped run the Siam Observer, one of the earliest English-language newspapers in Bangkok, and worked with the royal court on various translation and writing projects.
He was later awarded the title Phra Ach Vidyagama, a rare honour for a foreigner.
George B. McFarland passed away in 1942, but his legacy lives on. The McFarland Library at Siriraj Medical School and McFarland House at Payap University in Chiang Mai were named in his honour.
To this day, he is remembered as a pioneer of Thai medical education