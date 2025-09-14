Invasive zebra cichlids found in Bangkok’s Railway Park

The department issued a regulation in 2018 prohibiting the import, export or breeding of zebra cichlids and several other species unless specifically authorised by the director-general. Violations are subject to penalties.

Despite the ban, the species has been detected in several natural water bodies, including dams and reservoirs in the provinces, and most recently in the Bangkok public park.

The issue stems from multiple sources, including the pet trade, aquarium shops and online sales, which often lead to the release of unwanted fish into public waterways. Such practices threaten ecosystems, as zebra cichlids are fast breeders, voracious feeders and compete aggressively with native species, similar to the case of the invasive blackchin tilapia.

The sighting in Railway Park serves as a warning signal, underscoring the need for stricter enforcement, enhanced monitoring at entry points and pet markets, and continuous surveillance by all stakeholders. Authorities are also urged to build a comprehensive database of alien species to ensure government agencies and the public are informed and able to respond effectively, particularly through awareness campaigns on the risks of keeping and releasing alien species.