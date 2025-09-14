Invasive zebra cichlids found in Bangkok’s Railway Park

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2025

The problem of illegal introductions of alien species persists, with the latest discovery of the zebra cichlids in Chatuchak’s Railway Park, Bangkok. The fish is one of 13 aquatic species placed under strict control by the Department of Fisheries.

The department issued a regulation in 2018 prohibiting the import, export or breeding of zebra cichlids and several other species unless specifically authorised by the director-general. Violations are subject to penalties. 

Despite the ban, the species has been detected in several natural water bodies, including dams and reservoirs in the provinces, and most recently in the Bangkok public park.

The issue stems from multiple sources, including the pet trade, aquarium shops and online sales, which often lead to the release of unwanted fish into public waterways. Such practices threaten ecosystems, as zebra cichlids are fast breeders, voracious feeders and compete aggressively with native species, similar to the case of the invasive blackchin tilapia.

The sighting in Railway Park serves as a warning signal, underscoring the need for stricter enforcement, enhanced monitoring at entry points and pet markets, and continuous surveillance by all stakeholders. Authorities are also urged to build a comprehensive database of alien species to ensure government agencies and the public are informed and able to respond effectively, particularly through awareness campaigns on the risks of keeping and releasing alien species.

According to the Department of Fisheries, 13 aquatic species are currently banned under Section 65 of the 2017 Fisheries Act, following a Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives announcement dated May 27, 2021. 

The regulation, which came into force on August 16, 2021, aims to protect rare native species and safeguard aquatic ecosystems from potential harm.

The list of prohibited aquatic species comprises 13 types, including:

  1. Blackchin tilapia (Sarotherodon melanotheron)
  2. Mayan cichlid (Mayaheros urophthalmus)
  3. Zebra cichlid (Heterotilapia buttikoferi)
  4. All species of Cichla and hybrids – Peacock cichlids/butterfly peacock bass (Cichla spp.)
  5. Rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss)
  6. Brown trout/sea trout (Salmo trutta)
  7. Largemouth black bass (Micropterus salmoides)
  8. Goliath tigerfish / giant tigerfish (Hydrocynus goliath)
  9. Jade perch (Scortum barcoo)
  10. Genetically modified or genetically engineered organisms (GMOs/LMOs)
  11. Chinese mitten crab (Eriocheir sinensis)
  12. Freshwater pearl mussel/triangle shell mussel (Hyriopsis cumingii)
  13. All species of blue-ringed octopus (Hapalochlaena spp.)

Key provisions under the Department of Fisheries announcement

  • For aquaculture farmers – Those raising any of the 13 prohibited species must apply for a permit from the Department of Fisheries within 30 days of the regulation taking effect. If they no longer wish to keep such species, they must promptly hand them over to the provincial fisheries office or other local fisheries authority.
  • For the general public – If any of the 13 species are caught in natural water bodies, they may be consumed or sold, but only after being killed before sale.
  • For accidental cases – If any of the 13 species enter aquaculture ponds unintentionally, farmers may consume or sell them, but only once the fish have been killed.
  • For government agencies and academic institutions – Any research, educational or official purpose requiring the culture of these species must be formally approved by the Department of Fisheries in advance.
  • Absolute prohibition – It is strictly forbidden to release any of the 13 species into natural water bodies, as this constitutes an offence under Section 144 of the 2015 Fisheries Act.

Penalties

  • Violations of Section 64 or Section 65 (paragraph 2) carry penalties under Section 144 of up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine not exceeding 1 million baht, or both.
  • In cases where offenders release these species into fishing grounds, penalties increase to up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine not exceeding 2 million baht, or both.
