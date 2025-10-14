Brands that deliver “more for less” win in the age of value-seeking consumers

According to a new study by Deloitte, brands that succeed in offering “more value for the price” (MVP) are outperforming cheaper rivals and capturing market share. This shift presents both risks and opportunities for companies in Thailand and across the region.

Although Thailand’s annual inflation rate has continued to decline, recording a drop for the sixth consecutive month in September 2025, consumer perceptions of fair pricing and brand value have yet to recover. The disconnect between what people pay and the value they believe they receive continues to weigh on sentiment.

This mismatch amplifies a trend Deloitte calls “value seeking,” in which households regularly engage in cost-conscious behaviours across groceries, dining, travel, and retail.

The report finds that about 4 in 10 US consumers currently qualify as value seekers—i.e., having engaged in three or more deal-oriented or cost-cutting behaviours in a given month (for example, switching to store brands, waiting for deals, cooking at home more).

Though the data is US–centric, the patterns are echoed in Thailand: economic uncertainty, rising costs, and tighter household budgets create fertile ground for value sensitivity.