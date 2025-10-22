Malaysia okays US$356 million border wall with Thailand

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the matter was informed by the National Security Council (NSC) recently.

He said the security wall will be built along the border from Tumpat to Tanah Merah.

"Recently, the Chief Secretary to the Government (Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar), along with the Irrigation and Drainage Department, visited the border.

"This matter (the construction of the security wall) was discussed with the Chief Secretary to the Government together with the NSC as an additional allocation, and it is in the process (of quotation/tender)," he said at a press conference at the Kelantan Contingent Police Headquarters here on Oct 21.