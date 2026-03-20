Japan's Suzuki Motor unveils 2nd biogas plant in India

The plant in Bhukhala, Gujarat, shown on Thursday (March 19), ferments cow dung collected from farmers and extracts methane, which is sold at an attached filling station.

Biogas derived from cow dung is considered a carbon-neutral fuel and contributes to raising farmers' incomes.

The plant was built as part of a demonstration project launched by the vehicle maker, mainly in cooperation with a local dairy industry association.

The facility, which opened in January, processes 100 tons of cow dung per day and produces about 1.5 tons of biogas daily.