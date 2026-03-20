Trump urges Takaichi to contribute to free navigation in Hormuz

In response to Trump's request made during their meeting in the White House, Takaichi condemned Iran's actions in the region and called for an early de-escalation of the situation.

Also at the summit, the two leaders agreed on a second batch of Japanese investments and loans in the United States under a bilateral tariff deal, including the construction of small nuclear power plants.

The meeting lasted about an hour and a half, including the time that had been secured for a working lunch, which was cancelled for longer summit discussions at Trump's request.

Takaichi visited the United States for the first time since she took office in October last year and had an in-person meeting with Trump for the second time.

Speaking to Trump, Takaichi said, "Only Donald can bring peace and prosperity to the world."

She expressed her strong support for him.

Takaichi also accused Iran of attacking neighbouring countries and described its nuclear development as intolerable.

Trump said that, unlike NATO, Japan is "really stepping up to the plate," but he added, "I expect Japan to step up (further)."