Thailand’s technology hub ambitions face energy and power cost pressures

The Office of the Board of Investment (BOI) said investment promotion applications had surged by nearly 70%, reflecting continued confidence among foreign investors, who have kept flowing into Thailand without pause.

Even as the world faces economic and geopolitical headwinds, Thailand remains a key strategic production base in the region, particularly in advanced technology and green industries.

Historic figures unveiled as FDI keeps flowing in

Sudhasinee Smitra, BOI Deputy Secretary General, said in an interview at the Thailand–Japan Sustainable Business Forum 2026 that investment promotion applications have grown significantly, rising by nearly 70% to a total value of more than THB186 billion.

A closer look at foreign direct investment (FDI) shows a value of about THB1.3 trillion.

The main heavy-spending investors at present are Singapore, much of it involving production base expansion by parent companies from China, followed by the United States, Hong Kong and China, respectively.

Data centres and PCBs lead a new digital-economy drive

Industries that have emerged as rising stars and have seen strong investment over the past two to three years are data centres and semiconductors, particularly printed circuit boards (PCBs), with many major global manufacturers setting up production bases in Thailand.