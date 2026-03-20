Acer marks its 50th anniversary, unveiling “The Next Breaking Barriers” strategy and moving towards a digital lifestyle technology brand

On the occasion of its 50th anniversary, Acer announced its move into a new decade under the concept of “The Next Breaking Barriers”, reflecting the brand’s vision of “breaking limits”—one of Acer’s core DNA traits. The company is entering another major transition, evolving from its strong position in the PC market to the role of a digital lifestyle technology brand that is closer to people’s everyday lives. This shift is being driven by user-centric innovation that meets real-world needs, while building long-term confidence through three key business portfolios: Commercial, Retail and Home Appliance.
Mr Jeff Lee, Managing Director of Acer Computer (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said Acer’s “Breaking Barriers” today is not only about developing new technology or overcoming hardware limitations. It is about enabling technology to connect seamlessly with people’s way of life—becoming a tool that enhances capability for work, learning and living in the digital era.
Acer is therefore developing technologies and solutions that respond to needs across multiple dimensions, positioning AI as a “Trusted Companion” that helps improve work quality and day-to-day use. The company is also strengthening agility in business operations by upgrading manufacturing and regional management to speed up time-to-market and meet consumer demand more effectively—while reinforcing trust through a strong after-sales service system, another key foundation for long-term growth.
“On our 50th anniversary, we do not want to be merely a brand people choose for rational reasons. We want to be a brand people feel connected to—through technology that is practical, accessible, meets the needs of every generation, and aligns with the world’s future changes,” Jeff Lee said.
This year, Acer is putting “Breaking Barriers” at the heart of its brand communications, telling the story of five decades as a brand that has never stopped adapting to technological change. It is also expanding the meaning of “breaking limits” beyond access to devices, towards building consumer understanding and confidence in using technology—whether by reducing anxieties around AI or making technology feel more relatable and close to everyday life.
Acer has therefore mapped out year-round communications through key activities such as Acer Day, the Predator League Tournament, and collaborations with partners. Building on the success of the Acer x Butterbear project—which received strong responses—the company has designed a collection of notebooks, gadgets and accessories for the Thai community, aiming to ensure Acer is not only remembered as an industry leader, but as a brand that delivers both functional value and positive consumer experiences.
Under this direction, Acer is expanding its role across each pillar more clearly: the Commercial side focuses on solutions for organisations and education; the Retail side targets consumers’ digital lifestyle needs; and the Home Appliance side reflects the brand’s clear expansion into at-home lifestyle living.
On the Commercial side, Acer is not focused only on device performance, but is broadening its role so technology helps remove constraints and supports real growth for organisations, educational institutions and Thai entrepreneurs.
Ms Nattanun Rattanapornpis, Associate Director, Commercial Business Group, Acer Computer (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said that in the Commercial segment, Acer has shifted from being an IT hardware vendor to a technology partner with deep understanding of user insights and needs across customer groups. This covers roles as an Education Partner developing solutions to raise learning standards; an Enterprise Partner helping organisations design and implement end-to-end technology systems; and a Business Partner supporting SMEs so they are ready for change in the modern world of work. Each solution is designed to make technology more than a tool—positioning it as a key force for improving efficiency and reducing constraints related to time, location and resources.
At the same time, Acer is driving its Commercial strategy under the “Breaking Barriers” concept through key approaches aimed at strengthening organisational capability and expanding digital opportunity:
In the Retail segment, Acer is moving from a brand consumers once chose mainly for its technology, towards a brand that builds meaning, trust and long-term connection through products designed for real-world digital lifestyles.
Mr Supong Tangtongbenjasin, Director of the Retail Business Group at Acer Computer (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said Acer has set its product-development direction to move beyond the traditional limitations of IT devices and make technology a tool that genuinely unlocks users’ potential. The new product portfolio therefore responds to a wider range of lifestyles—from Hybrid Work users in the Swift AI and Aspire AI series, to Pro Creators who require high-end performance, and to immersive gaming users under the continuously evolving Predator and Nitro lines.
At the same time, Acer places strong emphasis on product design that integrates performance, security, durability and intelligent software to build long-term user confidence, driving key approaches under the “Breaking Barriers” concept as follows:
A major highlight this year is the Predator x ADBIG project, in which Acer has partnered with ADBIG, a specialist in custom-built PCs, to develop custom DIY PCs under the Predator brand. Each model’s specifications are carefully selected and designed to achieve a balance of performance suited to users at every level—from beginners to those needing high-end processing power. These will be sold exclusively via the Acer Online Store, offering a new experience for the gaming and DIY communities while strengthening the brand’s connection with younger consumers.
Another strategic step for Acer in its 50th anniversary year is expansion into the home appliance market under the Acerpure brand. This reflects Acer’s evolution from technological expertise towards products that are more integrated into consumers’ daily lives. Acerpure is positioned as a new pillar of growth under the concept “Live Pure”, applying IT, AI and connectivity know-how to create cleaner, safer living solutions alongside modern design—through home appliances designed for contemporary lifestyles.
Mr Boonyaphat Choobunjerd, Associate Director of the Acerpure Business Group at Acer Computer (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said Acer’s next direction is to narrow the gap so technology is easier to access and present in every moment of daily life. Acerpure therefore reflects the brand’s transition—expanding Acer’s role from the technology world to being part of consumers’ lifestyles through products that are easy to use, convenient, and deliver tangible improvements in quality of life and wellbeing at home.
Acer is expanding its product portfolio across the Asia-Pacific region and Thailand, including:
With clear strategy and continuous innovation, Acer has achieved strong growth in revenue and gross profit, and has been recognised through awards including Thailand’s Most Admired Brand and Thailand’s Most Admired Company—reflecting Acer’s leadership in Thailand’s IT and PC markets in product quality, innovation and consumer trust.
Another factor reinforcing Acer’s confidence in Thailand is its high after-sales service standards under the approach “Global Brand, Local Touch” delivered by HSNT service centres, a key pillar of operations. Acer’s service centres nationwide—all 12 locations—are certified to ISO 9001:2015, reflecting consistent, reliable service quality and a commitment to maximising customer satisfaction, strengthening the foundations for sustainable business growth.
Acer also operates under the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) framework, integrating sustainability into all key processes—from product design and operations to supply-chain management—while continuing to develop products using recycled materials, ensuring technology growth goes hand in hand with responsibility towards society and the environment.
Acer’s 50th anniversary is therefore not only a milestone of past success, but a clear statement of the brand’s new direction: building on PC strengths to develop organisational solutions and lifestyle-focused product portfolios for the digital age under “The Next Breaking Barriers”—signalling Acer’s transition from a technology leader to a digital lifestyle technology brand positioned for stable, long-term growth.
About Acer
Founded in 1976, Acer is now one of the world’s leading ICT companies, with operations in more than 160 countries. Acer envisions a future focused on integrating hardware, software and services to open new opportunities and business models for consumers and enterprises, spanning service technologies, the Internet of Things, gaming and VR (Virtual Reality). Acer’s more than 7,000 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products and solutions that break down barriers between people and technology. More information is available at www.acer.com.