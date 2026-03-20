Acer marks its 50th anniversary, unveiling “The Next Breaking Barriers” strategy and moving towards a digital lifestyle technology brand



From technology to a brand that creates opportunity

On the Commercial side, Acer is not focused only on device performance, but is broadening its role so technology helps remove constraints and supports real growth for organisations, educational institutions and Thai entrepreneurs.

Ms Nattanun Rattanapornpis, Associate Director, Commercial Business Group, Acer Computer (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said that in the Commercial segment, Acer has shifted from being an IT hardware vendor to a technology partner with deep understanding of user insights and needs across customer groups. This covers roles as an Education Partner developing solutions to raise learning standards; an Enterprise Partner helping organisations design and implement end-to-end technology systems; and a Business Partner supporting SMEs so they are ready for change in the modern world of work. Each solution is designed to make technology more than a tool—positioning it as a key force for improving efficiency and reducing constraints related to time, location and resources.

At the same time, Acer is driving its Commercial strategy under the “Breaking Barriers” concept through key approaches aimed at strengthening organisational capability and expanding digital opportunity:

Breaking the Performance Barrier: Acer is boosting organisational computing capability with the Altos BrainSphere™ GB10 F1 under the concept “A Grace Blackwell AI Supercomputer on Your Desk”—bringing high-level AI processing power into a compact device, enabling organisations to develop local AI models, analyse data, and manage complex AI tasks efficiently.

Acer is boosting organisational computing capability with the Altos BrainSphere™ GB10 F1 under the concept “A Grace Blackwell AI Supercomputer on Your Desk”—bringing high-level AI processing power into a compact device, enabling organisations to develop local AI models, analyse data, and manage complex AI tasks efficiently. Breaking the Boundary of Work: Launching new-generation TravelMate and Veriton models built for the AI era, featuring AI-powered productivity, enterprise-grade security, energy management, and sustainability principles.

Launching new-generation TravelMate and Veriton models built for the AI era, featuring AI-powered productivity, enterprise-grade security, energy management, and sustainability principles. Breaking the Opportunity Gap: Continuing to reduce digital inequality through the Digital Learning Support Program, supporting Thai schools with Chromebook devices while developing a learning ecosystem and strengthening both teachers and learners for more equal access to technology.



A brand embedded in real life for the digital generation

In the Retail segment, Acer is moving from a brand consumers once chose mainly for its technology, towards a brand that builds meaning, trust and long-term connection through products designed for real-world digital lifestyles.

Mr Supong Tangtongbenjasin, Director of the Retail Business Group at Acer Computer (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said Acer has set its product-development direction to move beyond the traditional limitations of IT devices and make technology a tool that genuinely unlocks users’ potential. The new product portfolio therefore responds to a wider range of lifestyles—from Hybrid Work users in the Swift AI and Aspire AI series, to Pro Creators who require high-end performance, and to immersive gaming users under the continuously evolving Predator and Nitro lines.

At the same time, Acer places strong emphasis on product design that integrates performance, security, durability and intelligent software to build long-term user confidence, driving key approaches under the “Breaking Barriers” concept as follows:

Breaking the AI Barrier: Making AI PCs accessible across multiple segments through the Swift Series—from Swift Edge 14 AI / 16 AI, Swift Air 16, Swift Go 14 AI—to Aspire 16 AI, bringing everyday AI usage to a higher level.

Making AI PCs accessible across multiple segments through the Swift Series—from Swift Edge 14 AI / 16 AI, Swift Air 16, Swift Go 14 AI—to Aspire 16 AI, bringing everyday AI usage to a higher level. Breaking the Performance Barrier: Strengthening the gaming segment with new-generation Predator and Nitro devices. Predator Helios Neo 16S AI stands out for design and performance tuning, while Nitro V16 AI features an enhanced cooling system to better support extended gameplay.

Strengthening the gaming segment with new-generation Predator and Nitro devices. Predator Helios Neo 16S AI stands out for design and performance tuning, while Nitro V16 AI features an enhanced cooling system to better support extended gameplay. Breaking the Ecosystem Barrier: Expanding the desktop, monitor, memory and DIY portfolio—covering All-in-One, Tower PC, Mini PC, portable displays, ProDesigner monitors, high-refresh-rate gaming monitors, plus SSD, RAM and gaming accessories—to complete the brand ecosystem end to end.

A major highlight this year is the Predator x ADBIG project, in which Acer has partnered with ADBIG, a specialist in custom-built PCs, to develop custom DIY PCs under the Predator brand. Each model’s specifications are carefully selected and designed to achieve a balance of performance suited to users at every level—from beginners to those needing high-end processing power. These will be sold exclusively via the Acer Online Store, offering a new experience for the gaming and DIY communities while strengthening the brand’s connection with younger consumers.



From technology to every dimension of daily living

Another strategic step for Acer in its 50th anniversary year is expansion into the home appliance market under the Acerpure brand. This reflects Acer’s evolution from technological expertise towards products that are more integrated into consumers’ daily lives. Acerpure is positioned as a new pillar of growth under the concept “Live Pure”, applying IT, AI and connectivity know-how to create cleaner, safer living solutions alongside modern design—through home appliances designed for contemporary lifestyles.

Mr Boonyaphat Choobunjerd, Associate Director of the Acerpure Business Group at Acer Computer (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said Acer’s next direction is to narrow the gap so technology is easier to access and present in every moment of daily life. Acerpure therefore reflects the brand’s transition—expanding Acer’s role from the technology world to being part of consumers’ lifestyles through products that are easy to use, convenient, and deliver tangible improvements in quality of life and wellbeing at home.

Acer is expanding its product portfolio across the Asia-Pacific region and Thailand, including:

Acerpure CHILL: A key highlight this year is an intelligent air conditioner featuring PINOKI, Acerpure’s proprietary technology designed to enhance indoor air quality—creating a cleaner, more comfortable, healthier home environment. This reflects Acerpure’s aim of using technology to improve quality of life in every dimension.

A key highlight this year is an intelligent air conditioner featuring PINOKI, Acerpure’s proprietary technology designed to enhance indoor air quality—creating a cleaner, more comfortable, healthier home environment. This reflects Acerpure’s aim of using technology to improve quality of life in every dimension. Large Appliances for Smart Living: Expanding into large home appliances to complete a smart-living ecosystem and broaden Acerpure’s role in consumers’ everyday routines.

Expanding into large home appliances to complete a smart-living ecosystem and broaden Acerpure’s role in consumers’ everyday routines. Energy-Efficient Appliances: Appliances focused on energy-saving performance with Dual Inverter systems and connectivity via the Acerpure LIFE application, supporting smart-home living.

Appliances focused on energy-saving performance with Dual Inverter systems and connectivity via the Acerpure LIFE application, supporting smart-home living. Acerpure ASPIRE TV: Expansion into audio-visual products through large-screen digital TVs designed to enhance at-home entertainment with visuals and sound that fit digital lifestyles—at accessible prices.



From success to a path of sustainable growth

With clear strategy and continuous innovation, Acer has achieved strong growth in revenue and gross profit, and has been recognised through awards including Thailand’s Most Admired Brand and Thailand’s Most Admired Company—reflecting Acer’s leadership in Thailand’s IT and PC markets in product quality, innovation and consumer trust.

Another factor reinforcing Acer’s confidence in Thailand is its high after-sales service standards under the approach “Global Brand, Local Touch” delivered by HSNT service centres, a key pillar of operations. Acer’s service centres nationwide—all 12 locations—are certified to ISO 9001:2015, reflecting consistent, reliable service quality and a commitment to maximising customer satisfaction, strengthening the foundations for sustainable business growth.

Acer also operates under the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) framework, integrating sustainability into all key processes—from product design and operations to supply-chain management—while continuing to develop products using recycled materials, ensuring technology growth goes hand in hand with responsibility towards society and the environment.

Acer’s 50th anniversary is therefore not only a milestone of past success, but a clear statement of the brand’s new direction: building on PC strengths to develop organisational solutions and lifestyle-focused product portfolios for the digital age under “The Next Breaking Barriers”—signalling Acer’s transition from a technology leader to a digital lifestyle technology brand positioned for stable, long-term growth.



About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is now one of the world’s leading ICT companies, with operations in more than 160 countries. Acer envisions a future focused on integrating hardware, software and services to open new opportunities and business models for consumers and enterprises, spanning service technologies, the Internet of Things, gaming and VR (Virtual Reality). Acer’s more than 7,000 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products and solutions that break down barriers between people and technology. More information is available at www.acer.com.