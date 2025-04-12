Shopping US arms as bargaining chip in Trump tariff deal

At a high-level meeting on April 8, chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, senior officials gathered to discuss Thailand’s strategic response to the United States’ new tariff policy.

Attendees included representatives from the Ministry of Finance, relevant cabinet ministers, and the working group on US trade policy, all contributing to a serious and focused dialogue.

The meeting concluded with five key agenda points that will form the basis of Thailand’s upcoming negotiations with the United States.

As part of the broader strategy, Prime Minister Paetongtarn also tasked the Ministry of Defense with compiling a list of military equipment needed to enhance the operational capacity of each branch of the armed forces.

This list will be reviewed by the government as a potential bargaining tool in efforts to negotiate lower US tariff rates.