Shopping US arms as bargaining chip in Trump tariff deal

At a high-level meeting on April 8, chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, senior officials gathered to discuss Thailand’s strategic response to the United States’ new tariff policy.
Attendees included representatives from the Ministry of Finance, relevant cabinet ministers, and the working group on US trade policy, all contributing to a serious and focused dialogue.
The meeting concluded with five key agenda points that will form the basis of Thailand’s upcoming negotiations with the United States.
As part of the broader strategy, Prime Minister Paetongtarn also tasked the Ministry of Defense with compiling a list of military equipment needed to enhance the operational capacity of each branch of the armed forces.
This list will be reviewed by the government as a potential bargaining tool in efforts to negotiate lower US tariff rates.
Notably, this approach follows a letter sent last year by US Ambassador Robert F. Godec to then-Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, urging Thailand to consider the purchase of F-16 Block 70 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin.
The ambassador highlighted that the aircraft would be well-suited to the needs of the Royal Thai Air Force.
The proposal came as the Air Force began phasing out its aging fleet of US-made F-16s. By 2028, only one squadron will remain in service, with full decommissioning expected by 2032.
Thailand’s Air Force has since chosen its next-generation fighter under the 2025 budget, selecting four Gripen ฝฝE/F jets from Sweden’s Saab in a deal worth 19 billion baht.
Despite ongoing speculation about a possible shift in this decision, the Air Force has reaffirmed its commitment to the Gripen, noting that while no contract has been finalized, the procurement process is already well underway.
Any deviation at this stage could create unnecessary complications, especially since future acquisitions of combat aircraft are already planned to be sourced from the United States.
The Royal Thai Navy has a project to procure "high-performance frigates" in line with its strategic plan. The Navy aims to deploy sufficient naval forces in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, with a target of having eight operational frigates by 2037.
The Navy has submitted a request for approval in principle to procure four frigates. Under the 2026 fiscal year, two frigates are planned with a total estimated budget of 35 billion baht (17.5 billion baht per ship). The remaining two are scheduled for the 2027 fiscal year.
Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Army is preparing to consider the procurement of approximately 130 Stryker armored vehicles from the United States, with an estimated value of no less than 17 billion baht.
The Army is also looking into acquiring a comprehensive cybersecurity system, which may also be sourced entirely from the US.
While the Thai government awaits confirmation from the United States regarding the "negotiation schedule," there is still time to adjust plans, review proposals, and align with the policy that emphasizes caution—“speed and precision”—with the ultimate goal of maximizing benefits for the Thai people.