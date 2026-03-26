Thailand's PM orders oil crisis assessment, agencies coordinate

“Today, the government has only the prime minister... The rest of us, including myself, are only caretakers... We are still serving in a caretaker capacity because there is not yet a new Cabinet under the Constitution. We must continue to work, but we cannot do much more than this. Friends have sent me messages saying they do not see the government doing anything or solving any problems. But today we are trying to solve them by every possible means, within the limited powers we have to do so.”

The deputy prime minister also had a message for those who have criticised the government harshly, urging them to turn their attacks into concrete recommendations.

He said political attacks at a time when the country is facing a crisis do no one any good, and asked all sides to help steady the situation rather than obstruct the government’s work.

“You who criticise us so much, what have you done? Can you offer us any suggestions? It should not be criticism for criticism’s sake alone. If you have knowledge and understanding, please send your suggestions to me directly. I am ready to listen. Please, smearing one another will not move the country forward. If, before we Thai people can do anything, you attack us so that we do not even have a chance to come forward, that helps no one. The government is not yet fully in place. I would like to say to those who are criticising this government, whether they are doing so out of goodwill or ill intent, that it is all right. I am always ready to accept it, because over the past 10 to 20 days I myself have already taken quite a lot of it,” Phiphat said.