PM Anutin unveils relief measures as energy crisis intensifies

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced the outcome of the special Cabinet meeting held on April 6, 2026, at Government House, saying that the fighting in the Middle East, a key global source of oil and natural gas, has caused the prices of oil and natural gas, as well as by-products of oil and gas production such as fertiliser and plastic pellets, to rise rapidly on world markets.

The impact is being felt worldwide, including in Thailand, which imports around 50% of its energy from the Middle East.

He said the conflict in the Middle East has escalated steadily and expanded into attacks on production sites, refineries, oil depots, and oil and natural gas transport systems across the region.

Even if the conflict ends in the future, the infrastructure used to produce oil and natural gas in the Middle East will still need time to recover before normal output can resume.