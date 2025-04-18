Don’t tie PM, Thaksin to road crash case: Phumtham

Phumtham acknowledged that the public has the right to question the process but stressed that the legal system must be allowed to function without political interference.

“I understand that people have the right to be concerned,” he said, “but they should also trust that Thaksin’s attendance was not out of special treatment. He has already made it clear in the past that the party does not interfere in such matters. I urge all relevant authorities not to feel pressured just because those involved are affiliated with the Pheu Thai Party. They can proceed fully in accordance with the law. This has nothing to do with us.”

When asked about public concern over the handling of the case due to the perception of influence and power, Phumtham responded, “If someone with influence commits such an incident so openly in public, there’s no need to worry. Just follow the legal process. There will be no manipulation. The party wouldn't act that way.”