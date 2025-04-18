Don’t tie PM, Thaksin to road crash case: Phumtham

The incident involves Smithipat Leenavarat, son of Krisada Leenavarat—a local politician affiliated with the ruling Pheu Thai Party—who is accused of deliberately ramming his car into another vehicle on a public road, causing injuries.
The case has sparked public concern over potential bias, given the Leenavarat family's close ties to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Speaking on Friday, April 18, 2025, following criticism from a Palang Pracharath Party spokesperson, Phumtham emphasised the importance of separating legal proceedings from personal or political relationships.
“As for the images, videos, and other information related to the incident, the authorities will handle it in accordance with the law,” Phumtham said. “There's no need to worry—this is not something we will interfere in.”
The controversy intensified after media outlets aired footage of Thaksin and Paetongtarn attending Smithipat’s ordination ceremony, prompting speculation of preferential treatment.
Phumtham dismissed such claims, stating the presence of party leaders at the event was customary and not indicative of special ties.
“When party members invite him, Thaksin often attends. He went as the party founder, and Paetongtarn as the leader. That’s normal. Don’t overread it,” he said. “Let’s not mix that with what has happened recently.”
Phumtham acknowledged that the public has the right to question the process but stressed that the legal system must be allowed to function without political interference.
“I understand that people have the right to be concerned,” he said, “but they should also trust that Thaksin’s attendance was not out of special treatment. He has already made it clear in the past that the party does not interfere in such matters. I urge all relevant authorities not to feel pressured just because those involved are affiliated with the Pheu Thai Party. They can proceed fully in accordance with the law. This has nothing to do with us.”
When asked about public concern over the handling of the case due to the perception of influence and power, Phumtham responded, “If someone with influence commits such an incident so openly in public, there’s no need to worry. Just follow the legal process. There will be no manipulation. The party wouldn't act that way.”