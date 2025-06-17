20 top Blue Faction figures named in senator collusion probe

The so-called “Senator collusion case” is fast approaching a critical juncture, with the 26th Central Investigation Committee of the Election Commission (EC) continuing to dig deeper into the allegations.

The probe, which involves collaboration between EC officials and investigators from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), has now issued a seventh batch of summonses — this time targeting around 20 high-profile figures from the so-called “Blue Faction”.

Among those named are some of the most prominent figures in the Bhumjaithai Party, including party patriarch Newin Chidchob; Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as party leader; Chaichanok Chidchob, the party’s secretary-general and Newin’s son; and Paradorn Prissananantakul of the influential Ang Thong-based political clan, who is suspected of being one of the original masterminds behind the scheme.

With the latest round of summonses, the EC committee has now called in at least 162 individuals across seven rounds for questioning over their alleged roles in the collusion case. These include:

Batch 1: 55 individuals

Batch 2: 10 individuals

Batch 3: 24 individuals

Batch 4: 16 individuals

Batch 5: 22 individuals

Batch 6: 15 individuals

Batch 7: 20 individuals

In an initial response, Bhumjaithai Party key figure Chada Thaiseth confirmed to reporters that several members of the party’s executive board had been summoned by the EC. He insisted, however, that all those named maintained their innocence and were ready to provide full explanations.

Out of the 162 people summoned so far, over 100 are senators. At least 20 are believed to be members of the Bhumjaithai Party — several of them considered core players within the Blue Faction.