The so-called “Senator collusion case” is fast approaching a critical juncture, with the 26th Central Investigation Committee of the Election Commission (EC) continuing to dig deeper into the allegations.
The probe, which involves collaboration between EC officials and investigators from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), has now issued a seventh batch of summonses — this time targeting around 20 high-profile figures from the so-called “Blue Faction”.
Among those named are some of the most prominent figures in the Bhumjaithai Party, including party patriarch Newin Chidchob; Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as party leader; Chaichanok Chidchob, the party’s secretary-general and Newin’s son; and Paradorn Prissananantakul of the influential Ang Thong-based political clan, who is suspected of being one of the original masterminds behind the scheme.
With the latest round of summonses, the EC committee has now called in at least 162 individuals across seven rounds for questioning over their alleged roles in the collusion case. These include:
Batch 1: 55 individuals
Batch 2: 10 individuals
Batch 3: 24 individuals
Batch 4: 16 individuals
Batch 5: 22 individuals
Batch 6: 15 individuals
Batch 7: 20 individuals
In an initial response, Bhumjaithai Party key figure Chada Thaiseth confirmed to reporters that several members of the party’s executive board had been summoned by the EC. He insisted, however, that all those named maintained their innocence and were ready to provide full explanations.
Out of the 162 people summoned so far, over 100 are senators. At least 20 are believed to be members of the Bhumjaithai Party — several of them considered core players within the Blue Faction.
Warin Chinwong – Chief Executive of Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Administration Organisation and a Bhumjaithai Party member.
Somkiat Liangprasit (“Ko Kiat”) – Owner of Kiatcharoenchai Boxing Camp Group and father of Satun MP Worasit Liangprasit (Bhumjaithai).
Somjet Lipaphan – Adviser to Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul; former MP for Sukhothai (Bhumjaithai).
Wongsakorn Chanakit – Secretary to the House Committee on Natural Disasters; former Bhumjaithai candidate in Phuket.
Supachai Phosu – Former MP for Nakhon Phanom and former Deputy Speaker of the House; a key figure in the “Friends of Newin” group.
Naphinthorn Srisanpang – Current Deputy Commerce Minister and Bhumjaithai Party core leader.
Phonperm Thongsri – Elder brother of Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri.
Suksomruay Wantaneyakun – MP for Amnat Charoen (Bhumjaithai).
"Rattana" – Close associate of the “Buri Ram powerhouse” faction.
Pichai Chomphupol – MP for Surat Thani (Bhumjaithai).
Newin Chidchob – Party patriarch and senior figure in Bhumjaithai.
Anutin Charnvirakul – Bhumjaithai Party leader, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
Paradon Prissananantakul – Ang Thong MP and Deputy Speaker of the House, alleged to be a key initiator of the scheme.
Chaichanok Chidchob – Party secretary-general and son of Newin Chidchob.
Korawee Prissananantakul – Ang Thong MP and member of the Prisananantakul political dynasty.
Siripong Angkasakulkiat – Former MP for Si Sa Ket and assistant to the Education Minister.
Thanayot Thimsuwan – Loei MP and son of the provincial administrative chief.
Jaseth Thaiseth – Uthai Thani MP and son of former Deputy Agriculture Minister Mananya Thaiseth.
Boontida Somchai – Ubon Ratchathani MP and Bhumjaithai Party spokesperson.
Worasit Liangprasit – Satun MP (Bhumjaithai) and son of Somkiat “Ko Kiat” Liangprasit of the Satun political clan.
The 26th Central Investigation Committee began its probe by casting a wide net, initially summoning senators suspected of involvement in the alleged Senator collusion scheme. Once preliminary testimonies were collected, the committee, in parallel with DSI, began tracking financial transactions and key witnesses. The DSI is reportedly handling a separate money laundering case believed to stem from the same alleged collusion.
This deeper investigation has led authorities to summon not only senators but also prominent political operatives from the so-called “Blue Faction”, suspected of orchestrating the scheme.
Reports suggest that senior figures from the powerful Buri Ram political clan were furious after learning their names had appeared on the list of suspects.
The development comes amid political rumours of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle, with speculation that Anutin may be ousted—possibly to make way for the rival “Red Faction” to take control of the Interior Ministry.
Anutin has confirmed he will comply with the summons, telling reporters:
“I’ll definitely go, as required by law. As for how I will respond, it’s a legal matter and will require advice from legal consultants and lawyers. I’m not an expert in the law, but I’m fully cooperative. There’s nothing to worry about. I’ve done nothing wrong.”
Meanwhile, Ang Thong MP Korawee Prissananantakul of the Bhumjaithai Party told the press that both he and his elder brother, Paradorn, were summoned by the EC last week.
He noted that the letters sent to the two were identical in content—differing only in the names—raising questions about the nature of the case.
He added that Bthe humjaithai Party held an internal meeting on June 16 to discuss the legal situation and determine a coordinated response, as the case is now seen as affecting the party institutionally, not just individuals.
Nonetheless, the process remains at a preliminary stage. All those named still have the right to defend themselves, and no final verdict has been issued by the courts. They are, under the law, presumed innocent.