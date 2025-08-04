Thailand braces for a storm of political rulings through August and September

Throughout August and into early September, several high-stakes political cases are scheduled to come under judicial and constitutional scrutiny, as independent constitutional bodies and the judiciary prepare to issue rulings that could dramatically reshape the political landscape.

Observers are watching with bated breath to see which politicians or parties will survive this legal gauntlet.

The first case has already been decided. On August 1, the Constitutional Court ruled that Pichet Chuamuangphan, a Pheu Thai MP from Chiang Rai, must step down from his post as Deputy Speaker of the House. He was also stripped of his political rights for 10 years for violating Article 144 of the Constitution by reallocating the 2026 budget to benefit his political stronghold.

The next major case, scheduled for August 22, could prove even more politically explosive. The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict in a lèse-majesté (Article 112) case against former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, stemming from remarks made during an interview with foreign media that were deemed critical of the monarchy.