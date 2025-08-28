5 Possible reasons Paetongtarn could survive Hun Sen audio clip case

August 29, 2025, the day the Constitutional Court delivers its verdict on Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister, in the case regarding the leaked audio conversation with Hun Sen, will not only determine her fate but also mark a turning point for Thailand’s political future.

If Paetongtarn is ousted, the entire Cabinet will need to resign, and the process of electing a new Prime Minister and forming a new Cabinet will begin. However, if she survives, the youngest Prime Minister will face an uphill battle with numerous challenges ahead.

Amidst predictions that "the Prime Minister will survive," one question lingers: How will the court frame its decision to declare that the audio clip with Hun Sen does not cause damage to the country, particularly with the ongoing border conflict where Thai soldiers continue to suffer casualties?

The latest news reveals that another Thai soldier lost a leg, bringing the total to six.

Nation TV analysed the likelihood of Paetongtarn’s survival, providing the following five reasons that could justify her being cleared of charges, without overstepping the court’s discretion: