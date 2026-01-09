Democrats targets Bangkok, pitches second-river flood plan

Abhisit Vejjajiva, leader of the Democrat Party, spoke to reporters ahead of a campaign walk along Yaowarat Road, saying every part of Bangkok is a target area.
The capital, he noted, had backed the Democrats for many election cycles, but the party failed to achieve success in the past two elections, meaning the campaign this time must work harder.
Across all constituencies, especially where candidates have decided to run, many contenders are new and inexperienced, but Abhisit said he believes Bangkok voters will give them a chance.
Asked how time in Bangkok would be managed given television debate commitments and the approaching final stretch, the Democrat leader said this is the case every election and is not a problem.
The only fixed timings are debate appearances on various TV stations; after that, scheduling is adjusted to balance travel for upcountry rallies.
Any remaining time can be used for walks and campaigning in Bangkok.
Two major Bangkok rallies are planned: January 11 at Benchasiri Park, and February 6 at One Bangkok.
On the party’s “starburst” strategy to cover the whole country, Abhisit said party-list candidates, including former MPs and former ministers, are ready to help.
In the South, he added, several senior figures will travel to meet residents.
Asked whether the Democrats have policies tailored specifically to Bangkok, Abhisit insisted there are policies that meet Bangkok people’s needs, but argued it should not be framed as one single policy because the city is highly diverse and different groups have different demands.
Salaried workers would see the tax-free threshold raised to THB40,000 for the first portion of income, up from THB20,000.
In the informal economy, where many people work without contracts, the party would encourage formal agreements to strengthen job security and improve access to loans.
Older people and family members who care for them would be covered through measures such as old-age allowances, home improvements, and options for homeowners with no income to turn a house into an asset that can provide living expenses.
Other Bangkok-related costs cited include electricity bills and travel expenses, alongside environmental issues and PM2.5 pollution.
On flooding, amid competing party proposals, Abhisit said the Democrats have a flood policy, but it is not limited to Bangkok.
The party discussed dredging the second river to facilitate faster water drainage into the sea, along with coordination with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and local authorities on several related issues.
Abhisit also answered questions from foreign reporters, saying it feels good to return to the election arena because public responses have been positive.
From visits to many areas, he said, residents have offered a warm welcome, and he believes the party will win more party-list votes, translating into a larger number of party-list MPs.