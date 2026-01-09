Democrats targets Bangkok, pitches second-river flood plan

Abhisit Vejjajiva, leader of the Democrat Party, spoke to reporters ahead of a campaign walk along Yaowarat Road, saying every part of Bangkok is a target area.

The capital, he noted, had backed the Democrats for many election cycles, but the party failed to achieve success in the past two elections, meaning the campaign this time must work harder.

Across all constituencies, especially where candidates have decided to run, many contenders are new and inexperienced, but Abhisit said he believes Bangkok voters will give them a chance.

Asked how time in Bangkok would be managed given television debate commitments and the approaching final stretch, the Democrat leader said this is the case every election and is not a problem.

The only fixed timings are debate appearances on various TV stations; after that, scheduling is adjusted to balance travel for upcountry rallies.

Any remaining time can be used for walks and campaigning in Bangkok.

Two major Bangkok rallies are planned: January 11 at Benchasiri Park, and February 6 at One Bangkok.