Malaysian team loses 0-5 to Thailand in Uber Cup Finals second Group B match

National No. 2 and world No. 68 K. Letshanaa was fielded instead of No. 1 Goh Jin Wei in the first singles and the former went down 17-21, 6-21 to world No. 16 Supanida Katethong.

In the second doubles, scratch pair Teoh Mei Xing-Go Pei Kee tried to fight back but found the going tough against world No. 10 Jongkolphan Kitithararul-Rawinda Prajongjai and lost 10-21, 14-21.

World No. 81 Wong Ling Ching then had to win to save the tie but fell 11-21, 15-21 to world No. 19 Pornpawee Chochuwong.