Malaysian team loses 0-5 to Thailand in Uber Cup Finals second Group B match

National No. 2 and world No. 68 K. Letshanaa was fielded instead of No. 1 Goh Jin Wei in the first singles and the former went down 17-21, 6-21 to world No. 16 Supanida Katethong.
In the second doubles, scratch pair Teoh Mei Xing-Go Pei Kee tried to fight back but found the going tough against world No. 10 Jongkolphan Kitithararul-Rawinda Prajongjai and lost 10-21, 14-21.
World No. 81 Wong Ling Ching then had to win to save the tie but fell 11-21, 15-21 to world No. 19 Pornpawee Chochuwong.
Scratch pair Tan Zhing Yi-Chan Wen Tse then lost out 12-21, 8-21 to Laksika Kanlaha-Phataimas Muenwong in the second doubles while Siti Nurshuhaini Azman suffered a 5-21, 8-21 to Busanan Ongbamrungphan.
Captain Mei Xing was left visibly disappointed after the loss.
“We gave everything in the match but we could not win. We are disappointed and we want to bounce back in our next match against Australia," she said.
It was a second consecutive defeat for the team after going down 1-4 to Taiwan in their opening match.
Malaysia now will not be able to qualify for the quarter-finals and will play Australia tomorrow in their final group match.
For the record, Malaysia last made it into the last eight in the team meet in the 2010 edition at home in Kuala Lumpur.
R. Kirubashini
The Star
Asia News Network