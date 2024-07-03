Thailand targets six gold medals at Paris Olympics

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the Sports Authority of Thailand has set the target for the Olympics which will begin on July 26 and end on Aug 11.

Srettha said some athletes have already travelled to training camps while the rest will depart for France later this month.

"A total of 51 athletes have qualified to compete in 17 sports at the Olympics and I am confident our athletes can deliver the nine medals," he said in a statement here on Wednesday (July 3).

Srettha urged the Thai people to cheer on the athletes and watch the live broadcasts of the competitions on 21 channels.

In the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Thailand won one gold and one bronze medal. Taekwondo exponent Panipak Wongpattanakit took the gold in the women's 49kg division and boxer Sudaporn Seesondee clinched the bronze medal in the women's 60kg class. - Bernama