IOC calls tests that sparked vitriol targeting boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting impossibly flawed

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams again vigorously defended Khelif of Algeria and Lin of Taiwan, hammering the sport’s now-banned governing body, the International Boxing Association, that claimed the fighters failed unspecified eligibility tests for women’s competition.

The two athletes were “carted off and tested” during the 2023 boxing world championships because “there were suspicions against them,” Adams said, slamming the process that singled them out.

“I need hardly say if we start acting on suspicions against every athlete of whatever, then we go down a very bad route,” he said.

He rejected the testing in its entirety.

“There’s a whole range of reasons why we won’t deal with this,” Adams said. “Partly confidentiality. Partly medical issues. Partly there was no basis for the test in the first place. And partly data-sharing of this is also highly against the rules, international rules.”