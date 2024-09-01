Thai relay team wins bronze at U20 Championships

The Thai relay team led by Puripol Boonson made history in Thai athletics by winning a bronze medal at the World Athletics U20 (Under 20) Championships in Lima, Peru, on Sunday.

The highlight of the event was the men's 4x100 metres final.

The Thai team, with Puripol running the anchor leg, included Weerayut Dankhanob as the first runner, Sarawut Nuansri as the second, and Chutithat Pruksaranun as the third, competing in Lane 8.