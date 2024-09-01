Thai relay team wins bronze at U20 Championships

The Thai relay team led by Puripol Boonson made history in Thai athletics by winning a bronze medal at the World Athletics U20 (Under 20) Championships in Lima, Peru, on Sunday.
The highlight of the event was the men's 4x100 metres final.
The Thai team, with Puripol running the anchor leg, included Weerayut Dankhanob as the first runner, Sarawut Nuansri as the second, and Chutithat Pruksaranun as the third, competing in Lane 8.
Despite a rough start, Puripol's strong finish moved the team from the back of the pack to third place, securing the bronze with a time of 39.39 seconds, breaking the Thai national record for the U20 category.
The gold medal went to Jamaica with a time of 39.18 seconds, while the silver was claimed by Great Britain with 39.20 seconds.
Earlier, on Thursday, Puripol won the silver medal in the men's 100 metres final.
The 18-year-old athlete finished second with a time of 10.22 seconds, following Bayanda Walaza from South Africa, who took first place with a time of 10.19 seconds. Another South African sprinter, Bradley Nkoana, finished third at 10.26 seconds.
Puripol's personal best is 10.06 seconds, which earned him the silver medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in 2023. He nearly matched this record in April, finishing in 10.08 seconds at the 64th Mount San Antonio College Relays in the US.
The Thai national athletics team will return to Thailand on Tuesday at 12.45pm.