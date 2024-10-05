Regian Eersel reclaims ONE lightweight title with win over Alexis Nicolas

In the main event, reigning ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Champion Regian “The Immortal” Eersel reclaimed the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title after an intense five-round rematch against Alexis“Barboza” Nicolas.

Fueled by a desire for redemption, Eersel mounted pressure on his French rival from the opening bell. He demonstrated his will to win by relentlessly pressing forward, delivering a barrage of powerful right hands.

While “Barboza” found opportunities to shine in the later rounds, “The Immortal” had already established a commanding lead to cruise to a unanimous decision win. The result reinstated Eersel’s lofty status as a two-sport ONE World Champion.

In the co-main event, Youssef Assouik was successful in his ONE Championship debut, scoring a unanimous decision victory over former ONE World Title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee in their lightweight Muay Thai showdown.