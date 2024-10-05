Regian Eersel reclaims ONE lightweight title with win over Alexis Nicolas

In the main event, reigning ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Champion Regian “The Immortal” Eersel reclaimed the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title after an intense five-round rematch against Alexis“Barboza” Nicolas.
Fueled by a desire for redemption, Eersel mounted pressure on his French rival from the opening bell. He demonstrated his will to win by relentlessly pressing forward, delivering a barrage of powerful right hands.
While “Barboza” found opportunities to shine in the later rounds, “The Immortal” had already established a commanding lead to cruise to a unanimous decision win. The result reinstated Eersel’s lofty status as a two-sport ONE World Champion.
In the co-main event, Youssef Assouik was successful in his ONE Championship debut, scoring a unanimous decision victory over former ONE World Title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee in their lightweight Muay Thai showdown.
The Danish-Moroccan skillfully balanced his attacks while landing clean counter-strikes on his Thai opponent. This tactical execution effectively neutralised Sinsamut’s trademark aggressiveness. As Sinsamut sought to turn the tide in the final round, Assouik showcased superior offence down the stretch, ultimately securing the win on the judges’ scorecards.
See the complete results below. For all remaining reports, please visit www.onefc.com.
ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II Complete Results
Regian Eersel def. Alexis Nicolas via unanimous decision to reclaim the ONE Lightweight KickboxingWorld Title
Youssef Assouik def. Sinsamut Klinmee via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – lightweight)
John Lineker def. Alexey Balyko via KO (left hook) at 2:14 of round one (Muay Thai – bantamweight)
Mansur Malachiev def. Bokang Masunyane via unanimous decision (MMA – strawweight)
Johan Estupinan def. Zakaria El Jamari via KO (punch combination) at 1:07 of the second round (Muay Thai– flyweight)
Shir Cohen def. Amy Pirnie via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 119.25 lbs)
Rui Botelho def. Thongpoon PK Saenchai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – strawweight)
Danial Williams def. Banma Duoji via unanimous decision (MMA – catchweight 136.25 lbs)
Performance bonus winners:
- John Lineker (US$50,000)
- Johan Estupinan (US$50,000)