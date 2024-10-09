Sports help strengthen Sino-Thai ties

Co-hosted by the Chinese embassy in Thailand and the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the match was organized on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand next year.

Held at the Thailand International Ice Hockey Arena in Bangkok, the match was attended by the King and Queen of Thailand. Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana joined the Thai national team and participated in the competition.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee and vice-president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, said the event helped to boost sports and cultural exchanges between Thailand and China.

"It will further promote cooperation and friendly relations between the two countries," she said, adding the match is expected to inspire more athletes to pursue excellence and reach new heights.

Thailand and China established diplomatic relations on July 1, 1975. On the eve of the official establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the two sides sent badminton delegations to visit each other, creating a favourable social atmosphere for the establishment of diplomatic ties.