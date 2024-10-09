Sports help strengthen Sino-Thai ties

Co-hosted by the Chinese embassy in Thailand and the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the match was organized on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand next year.
Held at the Thailand International Ice Hockey Arena in Bangkok, the match was attended by the King and Queen of Thailand. Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana joined the Thai national team and participated in the competition.
Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee and vice-president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, said the event helped to boost sports and cultural exchanges between Thailand and China.
"It will further promote cooperation and friendly relations between the two countries," she said, adding the match is expected to inspire more athletes to pursue excellence and reach new heights.
Thailand and China established diplomatic relations on July 1, 1975. On the eve of the official establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the two sides sent badminton delegations to visit each other, creating a favourable social atmosphere for the establishment of diplomatic ties.
"Sports has helped to strengthen the bonds between China and Thailand. It is also considered a valuable tradition in China-Thailand relations. The friendly match is believed to contribute to such a historical friendship and further promote the spirit of sports," said Han Zhiqiang, the Chinese ambassador to Thailand.
The Chinese women's ice hockey team won the trophy in the 2023 Division I Group A World Championship. Team China has returned to the top division of the International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championships with five straight wins.
"Led by the President of the Chinese Ice Hockey Association Wang Xuan, the delegation from China visited Thailand for the first time in history," Han said. "As next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the match has served as a beginning of our friendship that is stepping into a new era."
Sorawong Thienthong, Thailand's minister of tourism and sports, said Thailand and China enjoy historical close bonds, which are a result of cooperation between the two countries' governments as well as their leaders and the Thai royal family. He said the friendly match will boost Thai-Chinese relations through the spirit of sports.
According to the Chinese embassy in Thailand, China and Thailand have agreed to promote high-level exchanges.
Yang Wanli
China Daily
Asia News Network