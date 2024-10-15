Thailand wins King\'s Cup for the first time in 7 Years

Thailand made up for lost time last night (October 14), emerging victorious in the final of the King’s Cup in its first win in 7 years.
The match, which was held at theTinsulanonda Stadium in Songkhla, saw the national team, currently ranked 100th in the world, facing Syria, ranked 92nd.
Thailand took the lead in the 44th minute with a goal from Ekanit Panya. However, in the 53rd minute, Syria equalised with a goal from Ezequiel Ham. In stoppage time, at 90+1, Thailand's captain, Chanathip Songkrasin, scored the winning goal, securing a 2-1 victory. This marks Thailand's first King's Cup win in 7 years and their 16th title overall.
After the match, Chanathip expressed his gratitude, saying, “It was a tough game against a strong opponent, but I thank my teammates, the coach and the coaching staff. I told my team that I wanted to lift the trophy with them. The fans are the most important, and I felt that we could bring the trophy back to Songkhla. Thanks to all the Southern fans and those supporting us from home.
“Football has its ups and downs, but Thailand showed their ability to score multiple times. Small mistakes happen, but what's important is that we fought hard. I see in these young players – this is the new generation. Thank you so much,” he added.
Thailand’s last 10 appearances in the King's Cup from 2010-2023 have seen the national team become champions twice and runners-up three times. They have finished in third place on three occasions and taken fourth place twice.
The last time Thailand won the King's Cup was in 2017 under coach Milovan Rajevac. Chanathip Songkrasin is the only current player who has previously won the King's Cup, in 2016.
In the other match, the Philippines defeated Tajikistan 3-0 to secure third place in the 50th King's Cup.