Thailand wins King\'s Cup for the first time in 7 Years

Thailand made up for lost time last night (October 14), emerging victorious in the final of the King’s Cup in its first win in 7 years.

The match, which was held at theTinsulanonda Stadium in Songkhla, saw the national team, currently ranked 100th in the world, facing Syria, ranked 92nd.

Thailand took the lead in the 44th minute with a goal from Ekanit Panya. However, in the 53rd minute, Syria equalised with a goal from Ezequiel Ham. In stoppage time, at 90+1, Thailand's captain, Chanathip Songkrasin, scored the winning goal, securing a 2-1 victory. This marks Thailand's first King's Cup win in 7 years and their 16th title overall.