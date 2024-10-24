Kongsuk vs. Muangthai to headline ONE Friday Fights 84 

The two former Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champions will face off in a 137-pound catchweight bout. Both fighters are aiming for a victory that could bring them closer to securing the highly sought-after 350,000 Thai Baht (US$10,000) contract and a place on ONE's global roster.
The 24-year-old Kongsuk is on an impressive run, with three consecutive wins, including a decision victory over highly touted Yodlekpet Or Atchariya this past August. He will look to extend his streak and continue building momentum.
Standing in his way is a man notoriously known as "Elbow Zombie." With over 250 fights under his belt, including 11 appearances in ONE, Muangthai is a seasoned veteran feared for his dangerous elbow strikes.
He will aim to stop Kongsuk’s rise and return to the win column after setbacks in his last two appearances.
The undercard for ONE Friday Fights 84 also features several exciting matchups. In a 129-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest, Xavier Gonzalez will take on Palangboon Wor Santai. Gonzalez enters the bout on a two-fight winning streak, while Palangboon looks to bounce back from a narrow split-decision loss.
In a bantamweight Muay Thai contest, Iranian fighter Parham Gheirati faces British striker George Mouzakitis. Gheirati has won five consecutive fights at ONE Friday Fights, while Mouzakitis is searching for his first victory in the promotion after a decision loss in March.
ONE Friday Fights 84 Full Card:
• Kongsuk Fairtex vs. Muangthai PK Saenchai (Muay Thai – 137-pound catchweight)
• Xavier Gonzalez vs. Palangboon Wor Santai (Muay Thai – 129-pound catchweight)
• Sunday Boomdeksean vs. Petsaenkom Sor Sommai (Muay Thai – 118-pound catchweight)
• Tubtimthong Sor Jor Lekmuangnon vs. Banluelok Sitwatcharachai (Muay Thai – 112-pound catchweight)
• Singdam Kafefocus vs. Andrii Mezentsev (Muay Thai – 120-pound catchweight)
• Detpichai NaweeAndaman vs. Kochasit Tasaeyasat (Muay Thai – 112-pound catchweight)
• Parham Gheirati vs. George Mouzakitis (Muay Thai – bantamweight)
• Omar Kinteh vs. Eh Mwi (Muay Thai – flyweight)
• Sonrak Fairtex vs. Yuki Kasahara (Muay Thai – 134-pound catchweight)
• Yangdam Jitmuangnon
• Kongpoxay LaoLaneXang (Muay Thai – 123-pound catchweight)
• Marwin Quirante vs. Phan Thanh Tung (MMA – strawweight)
• Yuan Yi vs. Tomoshige Sera (submission grappling – lightweight)