Kongsuk vs. Muangthai to headline ONE Friday Fights 84 

The two former Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champions will face off in a 137-pound catchweight bout. Both fighters are aiming for a victory that could bring them closer to securing the highly sought-after 350,000 Thai Baht (US$10,000) contract and a place on ONE's global roster.



The 24-year-old Kongsuk is on an impressive run, with three consecutive wins, including a decision victory over highly touted Yodlekpet Or Atchariya this past August. He will look to extend his streak and continue building momentum.



Standing in his way is a man notoriously known as "Elbow Zombie." With over 250 fights under his belt, including 11 appearances in ONE, Muangthai is a seasoned veteran feared for his dangerous elbow strikes.