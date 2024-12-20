ONE Lumpinee 92: Sitthichai To Battle Shadow In Muay Thai Thriller

ONE Lumpinee 92: Sitthichai vs. Shadow will take place at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The event features a 12-bout lineup to showcase world-class Muay Thai and kickboxing action.
In the main event, Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong will take on surging contender Shadow Singha Mawynn in a featherweight Muay Thai clash.
Sitthichai, an eight-time Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion is widely regarded as one of ONE Championship's most decorated and versatile athletes.
With 169 professional fights to his name, the 33-year-old has recently defeated elite opponents such as Eddie Abasolo and Masaaki Noiri in Muay Thai and kickboxing, respectively. Sitthichai also holds a win over reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.
Now, the striking legend aims to shine once again against a younger, hungrier foe.
After a promotional debut loss earlier this year, Shadow has secured three consecutive wins.
The 24-year-old Thai sensation knocked out Erik Hehir, outpointed former ONE World Title challenger Jimmy Vienot, and dominated Mohammad Siasarani.
A win at ONE Lumpinee 92 could earn him a coveted 3.5 million Thai Baht contract with ONE Championship and even steal Sitthichai's third-place spot in the divisional rankings.
The card also features seven-time Muay Thai World Champion Panpayak Jitmuangnon, who will face undefeated Russian powerhouse Egor Bikrev in flyweight Muay Thai action.
Panpayak returned this year after a two-year layoff, earning a dominant win over Silviu Vitez at ONE Lumpinee 83 in October. The Thai icon is now on a mission to continue his charge to the top and eventually claim the vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title.
However, Bikrev’s knockout power presents a serious challenge. At ONE Lumpinee 86 last month, the 22-year-old Russian finished Gingsanglek Wor Kumchamnarn in the first round to announce his entrance into the weekly spectacle.
ONE Lumpinee 92 also features four-time K-1 Champion Kana Morimoto, who will make her debut in the organization against elite kickboxing superstar Anissa Meksen in an atomweight showdown, and a clash between current #2-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian and Moroccan standout Abdelali Zahidi in a 159-pound catchweight kickboxing contest.
ONE Lumpinee 92 Full Card
Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Shadow Singha Mawynn (Muay Thai – featherweight)
Suakim Sor Jor Thongprajin vs. Panrit Lukjaomaesairwaree (Muay Thai – 140-pound catchweight)
Songchainoi Kiatsongrit vs. Yodnumchai Fairtex (Muay Thai – atom weight)
Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Egor Bikrev (Muay Thai – flyweight)
Sibmuen Coach Nay vs. Abdulla Dayakaev (Muay Thai – bantamweight)
Rak Erawan vs. Koko Sor Sommai (Muay Thai – atom weight)
Marat Grigorian vs. Abdelali Zahidi (Kickboxing – 159-pound catchweight)
Maisangkum Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang vs. Watcharaphon PK Saenchai (Muay Thai – 121-pound catchweight)
Liu Mengyang vs. Masaaki Noiri (Kickboxing – featherweight)
Anissa Meksen vs. Kana Morimoto (Kickboxing – atom weight)
Rittidet Sor Sommai vs. Shimon (Muay Thai – 132-pound catchweight)
Nathan Bendon vs. Elbrus Osmanov (Kickboxing – bantamweight)