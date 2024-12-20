ONE Lumpinee 92: Sitthichai To Battle Shadow In Muay Thai Thriller

Panpayak returned this year after a two-year layoff, earning a dominant win over Silviu Vitez at ONE Lumpinee 83 in October. The Thai icon is now on a mission to continue his charge to the top and eventually claim the vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title.



However, Bikrev’s knockout power presents a serious challenge. At ONE Lumpinee 86 last month, the 22-year-old Russian finished Gingsanglek Wor Kumchamnarn in the first round to announce his entrance into the weekly spectacle.



ONE Lumpinee 92 also features four-time K-1 Champion Kana Morimoto, who will make her debut in the organization against elite kickboxing superstar Anissa Meksen in an atomweight showdown, and a clash between current #2-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian and Moroccan standout Abdelali Zahidi in a 159-pound catchweight kickboxing contest.



ONE Lumpinee 92 Full Card



Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Shadow Singha Mawynn (Muay Thai – featherweight)

Suakim Sor Jor Thongprajin vs. Panrit Lukjaomaesairwaree (Muay Thai – 140-pound catchweight)

Songchainoi Kiatsongrit vs. Yodnumchai Fairtex (Muay Thai – atom weight)

Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Egor Bikrev (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Sibmuen Coach Nay vs. Abdulla Dayakaev (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Rak Erawan vs. Koko Sor Sommai (Muay Thai – atom weight)

Marat Grigorian vs. Abdelali Zahidi (Kickboxing – 159-pound catchweight)

Maisangkum Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang vs. Watcharaphon PK Saenchai (Muay Thai – 121-pound catchweight)

Liu Mengyang vs. Masaaki Noiri (Kickboxing – featherweight)

Anissa Meksen vs. Kana Morimoto (Kickboxing – atom weight)

Rittidet Sor Sommai vs. Shimon (Muay Thai – 132-pound catchweight)

Nathan Bendon vs. Elbrus Osmanov (Kickboxing – bantamweight)