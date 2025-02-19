Thai F1 driver Alex Albon unveils 2025 Atlassian Williams car at Silverstone  

Alexander Albon, the Thai-British Formula 1 driver for Williams Racing, spoke about his progress with Atlassian Williams Racing this year “I am very happy and excited to get back in the race car today as we prepare for the new Formula 1 season. As a Team, I would like to see us making a step forward from last year, for sure. In terms of quantifying that, it is a little bit difficult to say.
It is difficult to quantify what our goals are so early in the year, but I would like to be fighting up at the top half of the mid-field fight. I believe the competition between teams and drivers this year will be the closest it has ever possibly been. I am also very proud of the progress the Team has made if you compare it to this period last year when the build of the car was behind schedule, the car was also overweight, and we started the season on the back foot.
I feel like we have already started this year in a much better position, and I also have a new teammate in Carlos Sainz who will help me in bringing the Team forward. It feels like the season has already started, and now I am counting down the days until the first race of the season in Australia.”
The 2025 season sees the arrival of Carlos Sainz, who joins Williams after his tenure with Ferrari. Sainz brings a wealth of experience and optimism, expressing enthusiasm about contributing to the team’s resurgence. He joins Alex Albon, who continues with the team, forming a dynamic and seasoned driver pairing. Sainz has already completed initial laps in the FW47 at Silverstone, providing positive feedback on the car’s potential.
Atlassian Williams Racing also unveiled its latest race car, the FW47, in a one-off camo livery. The design reflects the team’s determination to return to the front of the grid after finishing 9th last season. The final livery and colours for the race season will be revealed at the F1 75 Live event at The O2 in London on February 18. Team Principal James Vowles stated that the partnership with Atlassian and the addition of an experienced driver lineup are crucial steps in the team’s pursuit of success once again.
The official pre-season testing will take place from February 26-28 in Bahrain, where the FW47 will be further developed to ensure peak performance for the upcoming season through innovative technology, strategic partnerships, and experienced drivers.
Atlassian Williams Racing is ready for the 2025 season, filled with challenges and new opportunities to make history once again.