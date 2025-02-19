Thai F1 driver Alex Albon unveils 2025 Atlassian Williams car at Silverstone  

Alexander Albon, the Thai-British Formula 1 driver for Williams Racing, spoke about his progress with Atlassian Williams Racing this year “I am very happy and excited to get back in the race car today as we prepare for the new Formula 1 season. As a Team, I would like to see us making a step forward from last year, for sure. In terms of quantifying that, it is a little bit difficult to say.

It is difficult to quantify what our goals are so early in the year, but I would like to be fighting up at the top half of the mid-field fight. I believe the competition between teams and drivers this year will be the closest it has ever possibly been. I am also very proud of the progress the Team has made if you compare it to this period last year when the build of the car was behind schedule, the car was also overweight, and we started the season on the back foot.

I feel like we have already started this year in a much better position, and I also have a new teammate in Carlos Sainz who will help me in bringing the Team forward. It feels like the season has already started, and now I am counting down the days until the first race of the season in Australia.”