Wang leads TrustGolf Mixed Match 2 with 62 as rain disrupts play

Starting on the 10th, Wang wasted no time, holing out for eagle from 70 yards and adding eight birdies against a single bogey to reach 13-under-par 129. The 26-year-old, nicknamed “Joe,” now heads into the final round atop the leaderboard at the par-71 layout, which plays 6,934 yards for men and 6,131 for women.
While afternoon showers halted play for over an hour, forcing some action to resume on Saturday morning, Wang had already signed his card before noon. “I got off to a good start with an eagle on 10. My driver was solid, and I always try to capitalise on par fives. Today, I did just that,” said Wang, who is no stranger to Lake View, having earned his Asian Tour card here last year and cut the Mixed Match 1.
“I like this course—it suits my game. Straight tee shots make scoring easier, and I’ve been confident with my putting these past three months,” added Wang, who competes on both the Taiwan PGA and Asian Tours.
Thailand’s Dechawat Phetprayoon surged into contention with a career-best 61, featuring eight birdies on the front nine. His 11-under total puts him two shots back. “I hit my irons incredibly well and missed just one green. My putting was also on point. Tomorrow, I’ll aim to create chances without putting pressure on myself,” said the rising Thai star.
Overnight leader Tawit Polthai posted a 65 to join Dechawat at 131. “I had a rough start but found rhythm on the front nine. I’m not satisfied with my par-three performance, so I’ll focus on one shot at a time tomorrow,” said the 31-year-old.
Defending champion Thanyakorn Krongpha carded a 65 to sit four shots off the pace at 133, alongside Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij, Shotaro Ban, and Chan Shih-Chang.
The TrustGolf Asian Mixed 2025 offers more than just silverware. The women’s champion earns full Taiwan LPGA Tour status and Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points, while the men’s winner secures a Taiwan PGA Tour card and OWGR points. Both tours are known for strong fields and lucrative purses.
Amateurs, all qualified via the Junior Asian Tour, stand to gain WAGR points if they cut. Female amateurs will also earn Rolex ranking points, and male amateurs will collect OWGR points.
Trust Golf is staging the second leg of the TrustGolf Asian Mixed Series, offering a total purse of 5 million baht. The event, held from August 14-16, is the second of three tournaments on this year’s schedule and is co-sanctioned by the Taiwan LPGA Tour and Taiwan PGA Tour.
It is backed by sponsors including Silicon Marina, World Junior Sport, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Sport Technology, Asiacompact Co., Ltd., G Plus Property, and Lake View Resort and Golf Club, which also serves as the host venue.
The 54-hole stroke play event runs over three days, with the field cut to the top 60 players and ties after the second round. The champion will take home 750,000 baht and secure playing rights on the Taiwan Tour.
In addition, the top five professional finishers and the top five amateurs cutting will earn automatic qualification into the third leg of the series, set for August 20–22.