Wang leads TrustGolf Mixed Match 2 with 62 as rain disrupts play

Starting on the 10th, Wang wasted no time, holing out for eagle from 70 yards and adding eight birdies against a single bogey to reach 13-under-par 129. The 26-year-old, nicknamed “Joe,” now heads into the final round atop the leaderboard at the par-71 layout, which plays 6,934 yards for men and 6,131 for women.

While afternoon showers halted play for over an hour, forcing some action to resume on Saturday morning, Wang had already signed his card before noon. “I got off to a good start with an eagle on 10. My driver was solid, and I always try to capitalise on par fives. Today, I did just that,” said Wang, who is no stranger to Lake View, having earned his Asian Tour card here last year and cut the Mixed Match 1.

“I like this course—it suits my game. Straight tee shots make scoring easier, and I’ve been confident with my putting these past three months,” added Wang, who competes on both the Taiwan PGA and Asian Tours.