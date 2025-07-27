Late Charge Lifts Thanyakorn Past Sarut to Win TrustGolf Asian Mixed Title

Starting the day two shots behind the overnight leader, Sarut, the 35-year-old held his nerve to fire a final-round 68, finishing at 15-under-par 201 to capture his first title in nearly five years.

Thanyakorn got off to a flying start with back-to-back birdies, only to stumble with three consecutive bogeys from holes 3 to 5. But the Khon Kaen native regained momentum with birdies at the 8th and 9th, before launching a late charge — highlighted by a spectacular eagle on the par-5 15th and a crucial birdie on the 17th — to secure the winner’s cheque of Bt750,000.

“I started strong, but my game hit a snag with three straight bogeys on holes 3 to 5,” said Thanyakorn, whose last win came on the Thai PGA Tour in Chanthaburi in August 2020. “But those two birdies at the end of the front nine gave me a boost.”

“The turning point was the eagle — I holed it from more than 10 yards — then followed that with a birdie after hitting the rough. That sealed it,” added Thanyakorn, who now boasts nine professional titles, including a Japan Tour victory in Chiba in 2018.