Late Charge Lifts Thanyakorn Past Sarut to Win TrustGolf Asian Mixed Title

Starting the day two shots behind the overnight leader, Sarut, the 35-year-old held his nerve to fire a final-round 68, finishing at 15-under-par 201 to capture his first title in nearly five years.
Thanyakorn got off to a flying start with back-to-back birdies, only to stumble with three consecutive bogeys from holes 3 to 5. But the Khon Kaen native regained momentum with birdies at the 8th and 9th, before launching a late charge — highlighted by a spectacular eagle on the par-5 15th and a crucial birdie on the 17th — to secure the winner’s cheque of Bt750,000.
“I started strong, but my game hit a snag with three straight bogeys on holes 3 to 5,” said Thanyakorn, whose last win came on the Thai PGA Tour in Chanthaburi in August 2020. “But those two birdies at the end of the front nine gave me a boost.”
“The turning point was the eagle — I holed it from more than 10 yards — then followed that with a birdie after hitting the rough. That sealed it,” added Thanyakorn, who now boasts nine professional titles, including a Japan Tour victory in Chiba in 2018.
The win ended a lengthy title drought and restored Thanyakorn’s confidence after a challenging spell.
“I had grown weary of not winning. This victory gives me new motivation to keep going,” he said. “It’s also been a fun week competing in a mixed format alongside top female pros from the Thai and Taiwan LPGA Tours. It’s a refreshing experience and I’ve learned a lot from their playing styles.”
Meanwhile, Sarut seemed destined for a breakthrough win after building a three-shot lead through 12 holes. However, back-to-back bogeys on holes 13 and 14 derailed his momentum. A birdie at the 15th brought hope, but it wasn’t enough as he closed with a 71 and settled for runner-up at 14-under-par 202.
Former LPGA player Budsabakorn Sukapan carded the lowest round of the day with a blistering 65 to finish at 13-under 205, emerging as the top female performer. She shared third place with American Shawn Lu, who signed off with a 69.
As an added incentive, the tournament champion earns a full-season tour card for the Taiwan PGA Tour (men) or Taiwan LPGA Tour (women), along with valuable world ranking points — both in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). The 2025 Taiwan PGA Tour features 21 events, while the Taiwan LPGA Tour comprises 28 tournaments.
Amateur golfers in the field were selected based on the Junior Asian Tour Order of Merit. These rising stars not only gain points toward the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) but also earn ranking points in both the Rolex and Official World Golf Rankings, providing a clear pathway to the professional ranks.
The TrustGolf Asian Mixed 2025 is organised by TrustGolf, a premier golf development centre utilising cutting-edge technology. The event is supported by key sponsors, including Silicon Marina, World Junior Sport, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Sport Technology, Asiacompact Co., Ltd., G Plus Property, and Lake View Resort and Golf Club, the official host venue.
The tournament follows a 54-hole stroke play format over three days. The second leg of the TrustGolf Asian Mixed, also offering Bt5 million in prize money, returns to Lake View from August 14–16, 2025.