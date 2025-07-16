‘Femme Fatale Golf’ faces additional charges for deceiving NOB official

‘Femme Fatale Golf’ faces more charges for allegedly deceiving an NOB official out of 400,000 baht, adding to her growing list of criminal accusations.

  • "Femme Fatale Golf" faces new charges of deception and fraud for allegedly tricking a senior official from the National Office of Buddhism (NOB).
  • The official, who is the director of the Phichit NOB office, was allegedly deceived out of 400,000 baht.
  • The deception reportedly involved Golf borrowing the money with a promise to provide proof of a sexual encounter involving the Phichit monastic chief.
  • These charges are separate from another case where she was arrested for extorting 380,000 baht from a former abbot in Ayutthaya.

The notorious "Femme Fatale Golf" or "Mrs Golf" is set to face more charges related to her alleged deception of a senior official from the National Office of Buddhism (NOB), according to a senior police officer.

New charges of deception and fraud

Pol Col Anek Taosuparp, deputy commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), announced on Wednesday that Golf would be charged with deception and fraud for allegedly tricking the director of the Phichit NOB office out of 400,000 baht.

According to Anek, Golf allegedly borrowed the 400,000 baht from the Phichit director and promised to provide proof of a sexual encounter with the Phichit monastic chief.

Additional blackmail allegations

In another case, Golf is suspected of blackmailing an assistant abbot in Yasothon. Anek added that the CSD would focus on criminal cases against Golf, while the Anti-Corruption Division would handle cases involving the embezzlement of temple funds.

Golf’s arrest and charges

On Tuesday, CIB officers arrested Golf at her home after the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases issued an arrest warrant following a transaction where the former abbot of Wat Chujit Thmmaram in Ayutthaya transferred 380,000 baht into Golf’s account.

She was charged with:

  • Collaboration with officials to commit malfeasance (Article 147 of the Criminal Code)
  • Collaboration in money laundering
  • Taking stolen items

Golf was detained at the CIB head office.

Police investigation and background details

Police sources revealed that Golf had previously been married to a local politician in Phichit before divorcing. The former husband told police that Golf appeared to have special connections with monks, as she often posted photos of monks on her home’s walls and made late-night phone calls to them.

Sex scandal involving Buddhist monks

The sex scandal involving Golf and over 13 senior Buddhist monks became public after "Chaokhun Arj," the former abbot of Wat Tri Thotsathep in Bangkok, disappeared and later disrobed at the end of last month.

Investigations led by Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, Deputy Commissioner of the CIB, uncovered that Golf allegedly extorted money from Chaokhun Arj on June 18, shortly before he disappeared and disrobed on June 30. The investigation also revealed that Golf had been in a relationship with Chaokhun Arj since May 2024 and had demanded over 7 million baht in child support for the next 20 years.

Monks disrobing amid scandal

As of now, ten of the 13 implicated monks have disrobed, with the number likely to rise. On Wednesday, Phra Ratratana Sutee, the monastic chief of Phitsanulok, became the tenth senior monk to disrobe, reportedly due to Golf's involvement. He disrobed at his home province in Tak at 11:29 am, a decision confirmed by Booncherd Kittitharangkul, the deputy director of the NOB, who posted the confirmation on Facebook.

Booncherd stated, "Chaokhun Rid," or Phra Ratratana Sutee, chose to disrobe in his home province.
 

