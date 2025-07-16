‘Femme Fatale Golf’ faces additional charges for deceiving NOB official

Golf was detained at the CIB head office.

Police investigation and background details

Police sources revealed that Golf had previously been married to a local politician in Phichit before divorcing. The former husband told police that Golf appeared to have special connections with monks, as she often posted photos of monks on her home’s walls and made late-night phone calls to them.

Sex scandal involving Buddhist monks

The sex scandal involving Golf and over 13 senior Buddhist monks became public after "Chaokhun Arj," the former abbot of Wat Tri Thotsathep in Bangkok, disappeared and later disrobed at the end of last month.

Investigations led by Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, Deputy Commissioner of the CIB, uncovered that Golf allegedly extorted money from Chaokhun Arj on June 18, shortly before he disappeared and disrobed on June 30. The investigation also revealed that Golf had been in a relationship with Chaokhun Arj since May 2024 and had demanded over 7 million baht in child support for the next 20 years.

Monks disrobing amid scandal

As of now, ten of the 13 implicated monks have disrobed, with the number likely to rise. On Wednesday, Phra Ratratana Sutee, the monastic chief of Phitsanulok, became the tenth senior monk to disrobe, reportedly due to Golf's involvement. He disrobed at his home province in Tak at 11:29 am, a decision confirmed by Booncherd Kittitharangkul, the deputy director of the NOB, who posted the confirmation on Facebook.

Booncherd stated, "Chaokhun Rid," or Phra Ratratana Sutee, chose to disrobe in his home province.

