Trust Golf launches “Asian Mixed 2025” tournament series with 15 million baht prize pool

Trust Golf announce the return of its groundbreaking “Asian Mixed 2025” professional golf series, offering male and female athletes the rare opportunity to compete on equal footing in a shared tournament format.
The series will feature three stroke-play events, each offering prize money of 5 million baht, and will be co-sanctioned with the Taiwan PGA Tour and Taiwan LPGA Tour.
The first tournament will be held from July 24–26, 2025, at Lake View Golf Club in Cha-am, Phetchaburi. The second and third series are scheduled between August 14–16, 2025 and August 20–22, 2025, respectively.
The Asian Mixed series is organised by Trust Golf, a leading golf performance and technology training centre. All circuits are supported by Silicon Marina, World Junior Sport, Trust Pharmacy, Trust Sport Technology, Asia Compact Co., Ltd., G Plus Property, and Lake View Resort & Golf Club.
As part of its 2025 revival, the mixed-format tournament makes a comeback on a grand scale, featuring three rounds of stroke play over 54 holes, allowing both male and female golfers to compete side by side.
Each event will feature:
- 40 male golfers from the Taiwan PGA Tour
- 40 female golfers from the Taiwan LPGA Tour
- 8 qualifiers from the Trust Golf Mixed One-Day Tour
- 10 elite youth golfers selected from the JAT NB3 Elite Series Order of Merit
- 10 Junior Asian Tour qualifiers
- 10 Invited players
This innovative format reflects Trust Golf’s commitment to promoting gender inclusivity, enhancing athlete development, and providing vital support to local communities.
In addition to sporting excellence, the tournaments aim to stimulate the local economy, generate income opportunities, and promote tourism across Thailand.