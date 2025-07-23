Trust Golf launches “Asian Mixed 2025” tournament series with 15 million baht prize pool

Trust Golf announce the return of its groundbreaking “Asian Mixed 2025” professional golf series, offering male and female athletes the rare opportunity to compete on equal footing in a shared tournament format.

The series will feature three stroke-play events, each offering prize money of 5 million baht, and will be co-sanctioned with the Taiwan PGA Tour and Taiwan LPGA Tour.

The first tournament will be held from July 24–26, 2025, at Lake View Golf Club in Cha-am, Phetchaburi. The second and third series are scheduled between August 14–16, 2025 and August 20–22, 2025, respectively.