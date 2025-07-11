Historic Win for Muay Thai: Sport Added to 2027 Military World Games

Muay Thai, Thailand's revered national sport, has achieved a significant milestone by being officially included in the 2027 CISM Summer World Games in the United States.

The announcement marks a huge victory for Thai efforts to promote its "soft power" globally, particularly within the military community.

The exciting news was revealed today at the opening of the 1st CISM Military Muaythai Challenge at Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon in Bangkok.

The event was presided over by Sutin Klungsang, Minister of Defence and President of the Association for the Promotion of Military Sports of Thailand.

Colonel Nilton Gomes Rolim Filho, President of the International Military Sports Council (CISM), was among the distinguished guests, alongside senior Thai military and sports officials.

The ceremony featured a vibrant parade of flags and athletes, a military band performance, and a spectacular Muay Thai demonstration.

The highlight for many was a special amateur bout between legendary Thai fighters Buakaw Banchamek and Superbon Singha Mawinn, who captivated the audience with a fierce display of traditional Muay Thai techniques, drawing thunderous cheers.