Historic Win for Muay Thai: Sport Added to 2027 Military World Games

Muay Thai, Thailand's revered national sport, has achieved a significant milestone by being officially included in the 2027 CISM Summer World Games in the United States.
The announcement marks a huge victory for Thai efforts to promote its "soft power" globally, particularly within the military community.
The exciting news was revealed today at the opening of the 1st CISM Military Muaythai Challenge at Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon in Bangkok.
The event was presided over by Sutin Klungsang, Minister of Defence and President of the Association for the Promotion of Military Sports of Thailand.
Colonel Nilton Gomes Rolim Filho, President of the International Military Sports Council (CISM), was among the distinguished guests, alongside senior Thai military and sports officials.
The ceremony featured a vibrant parade of flags and athletes, a military band performance, and a spectacular Muay Thai demonstration.
The highlight for many was a special amateur bout between legendary Thai fighters Buakaw Banchamek and Superbon Singha Mawinn, who captivated the audience with a fierce display of traditional Muay Thai techniques, drawing thunderous cheers.
A Pathway to Global Recognition
The 1st CISM Military Muaythai Challenge, running from 10th to 13th July, is a collaborative effort between the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters and the Association for the Promotion of Military Sports (Thailand).
It's supported by the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA), the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), and various public and private sector sponsors including PTT and the Government Lottery Office.
Beyond the competition, the event also includes demonstrations of 'Wai Kru' (the traditional pre-fight ritual) and 'Mae Mai Muay Thai' (fundamental techniques).
This initiative directly aligns with the Thai government's "soft power" policy, leveraging Muay Thai in a "military diplomacy" context.
The aim is to foster understanding, trust, and friendship among the armed forces of the 141 CISM member nations, establishing military personnel as a key target group for the sport's sustainable international growth.
Sutin revealed that CISM's decision to include Muay Thai as the 26th competitive sport for the 2027 World Games stemmed from recognising Thailand's unwavering dedication and commitment to developing the sport internationally.
"Muay Thai is a soft power that everyone agrees holds great value," stated Sutin. "Pushing it to the global level significantly increases its worth."
He emphasised the military's suitability for this role, given its inherent discipline and unique identity.
As Defence Minister, he had instructed the Thai Armed Forces to seriously promote Muay Thai within their ranks and strive for global recognition.
He also noted the strong international interest in the inaugural challenge, with many nations participating and major powers sending observers.
"This first event has received excellent feedback," Sutin remarked. "The next event in Turkey next year will be even grander, with even more participating countries. Moreover, it's fantastic news that even before this event concluded, we were informed by the President of the International Military Sports Council that Muay Thai has been officially included in the 2027 Military World Games in the USA."
Sutin expressed his high hopes for the future, believing that Muay Thai's inclusion in the Military World Games brings it "closer and closer" to securing a place in the Olympic Games.
"Therefore, we may have the opportunity to see Muay Thai in the international Olympics, as we are getting closer every moment," he concluded.