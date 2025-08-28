AJGA tournament offers Thai junior golfers a path to global success.

Global Golf Management has teamed up with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) to host the "Thailand Junior Championship," an official event of the "AJGA International Pathway Series."

This tournament offers a unique opportunity for young Thai golfers to compete on a global level. The event will take place from September 4-7 at the Alpine Golf Resort in Chiang Mai.

The championship is supported by both public and private sectors, including the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the National Sports Development Fund.

Supporters believe this event is a crucial step in raising the standard of junior golf in Thailand, providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills and advance toward a professional career.