AJGA tournament offers Thai junior golfers a path to global success.

Global Golf Management has teamed up with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) to host the "Thailand Junior Championship," an official event of the "AJGA International Pathway Series."
This tournament offers a unique opportunity for young Thai golfers to compete on a global level. The event will take place from September 4-7 at the Alpine Golf Resort in Chiang Mai.
The championship is supported by both public and private sectors, including the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the National Sports Development Fund.
Supporters believe this event is a crucial step in raising the standard of junior golf in Thailand, providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills and advance toward a professional career.
Tournament Format and Opportunities
The event is divided into two key components: a Mini Golf Camp and the main competition.
Mini Golf Camp (Sep 4-6): University golf coaches from the United States will be on-site to provide knowledge and training for junior golfers aged 12-18.
Competition (Sep 5-7): The tournament features a three-day, 54-hole stroke play format for male and female golfers under 18. A cut will be made after 36 holes to determine the final round participants.
Top performers will receive significant benefits, including:
Champion: An invitation to compete in all AJGA tournaments.
Additionally, the top three male and female golfers will receive invitations to several international and Asian events, such as the NextGen Amateur World Final in Australia, the Black Mountain Asian Junior Masters, and the US Kids Golf Thailand Championship. They will also be invited to return to the Thailand Junior Championship in 2026.
This tournament is a major opportunity for Thai junior golfers to gain international experience. It could also open doors to scholarships at foreign universities, paving a sustainable path toward a professional golf career.