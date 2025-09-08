Thai junior swing: 'Karnav' and 'Ningyao' triumph, earn tickets to US

The final round was filled with excitement, especially in the boys' division, where the champion was decided on the very last putt of the 18th hole. Despite two temporary suspensions due to rain, Karnav Chauhan, a 16-year-old rising star from India, maintained his composure.

Finishing the final round with an even par, his total score of 6-under-par 210 over three days was enough to secure the trophy.

Itthipat Bunditmahaku, a Thai representative, chased him closely and had a chance for a playoff but only managed a birdie, finishing in second place with a total score of 5-under-par 211. Daiichi Hayashi from Japan took third place with a total score of 4-under-par 212.