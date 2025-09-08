Thai junior swing: 'Karnav' and 'Ningyao' triumph, earn tickets to US

The final round was filled with excitement, especially in the boys' division, where the champion was decided on the very last putt of the 18th hole. Despite two temporary suspensions due to rain, Karnav Chauhan, a 16-year-old rising star from India, maintained his composure.
Finishing the final round with an even par, his total score of 6-under-par 210 over three days was enough to secure the trophy.
Itthipat Bunditmahaku, a Thai representative, chased him closely and had a chance for a playoff but only managed a birdie, finishing in second place with a total score of 5-under-par 211. Daiichi Hayashi from Japan took third place with a total score of 4-under-par 212.
In the girls' division, Xu Ningyao, a 15-year-old golfer from China, led from the first round and clinched the championship with a total score of 6-under-par 210. Despite some errors on the final day, she managed to regain her form.
Thai golfers also performed exceptionally well, with Phattranida Pholmanee finishing second with a total score of 5-under-par 211 and Natcharee Khunpasut taking third with a total score of 3-under-par 213.
The victory not only came with trophies but also with a significant opportunity for the young golfers. Both Karnav and Ningyao earned the right to compete in the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) tournaments in the United States, a crucial step towards a collegiate golf career.
Additionally, top-performing players received stars from the AJGA, which can be used to apply for various AJGA events.
The tournament, organised by Global Golf Management with support from the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, and the private sector, served as a platform for young golfers to hone their skills.
It also featured special activities like a mini-golf camp and a guidance session on pursuing education at top US universities with renowned golf coaches.