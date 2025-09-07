Cambodian PM Hun Manet Extends Hand of Friendship to New Thai Leader

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has congratulated Thailand's newly appointed leader, Anutin Charnvirakul, and pledged to work closely with him to resolve long-standing border tensions between the two nations.

In a formal message sent to Bangkok, a report by the Khmer Times states that Hun Manet hailed Anutin's victory as "a reflection of the strong confidence in your leadership."

He added that he believed Thailand would "achieve greater progress" under Anutin's stewardship.

Highlighting the close geographical, historical and cultural bonds between Cambodia and Thailand, Prime Minister Hun Manet underlined the importance of "peace, harmonious coexistence, and shared prosperity" for both peoples.

He expressed hope that the two governments could work together to improve relations, which have faced strains in recent years.

Hun Manet further pledged to work with Anutin to restore bilateral relations, rebuild mutual trust, and transform the shared border "into one of peace, cooperation, development, and shared prosperity."